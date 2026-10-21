Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Doosan Arena Plzen

Today's game between Viktoria Plzen and Levski Sofia will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Viktoria Plzen vs Levski Sofia is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this Europa League fixture are listed below.

Viktoria Plzen host Levski Sofia at the Doosan Arena in Plzen in a Europa League fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs.

Radoslav Kovac's Plzen side come into this match having won their most recent outing, a 2-3 victory away at Jablonec in the Czech First League. Their European form tells a different story, though, with defeats to Union St. Gilloise and Ferencvaros in their last two continental outings leaving them in 31st place in the Europa League table.

Levski Sofia arrive under Julio Velazquez with some momentum behind them. The Bulgarian side drew 1-1 with NEC Nijmegen in their last Europa League match and followed that with a cup win over Spartak Pleven, giving them a measure of confidence heading into this away fixture.

Sofia sit in 24th place in the Europa League standings, above Plzen, which adds an extra edge to proceedings at the Doosan Arena.

Both teams are outside the automatic qualification positions and will view this as a match they need to win to keep their European ambitions alive.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Levski Sofia live.

How to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Levski Sofia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Radoslav Kovac takes charge of Viktoria Plzen for this Europa League fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Julio Velazquez leads Levski Sofia into this away tie. As with Plzen, no probable lineup, injury, or suspension data has been confirmed for the visiting squad ahead of the match.

Form

Viktoria Plzen head into this fixture with a record of two wins and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-3 away win over Jablonec in the Czech First League. Before that, they lost 2-1 to Ferencvaros in the Europa League. Plzen also suffered a 0-3 defeat to Union St. Gilloise in Europe earlier in the run, though a 3-0 win over Mlada Boleslav provided some domestic relief. Across those five matches, Plzen have scored eight goals and conceded eight.

Levski Sofia arrive with a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 0-2 cup win over Spartak Pleven. They drew 1-1 with NEC Nijmegen in their previous Europa League match and also beat Cherno More Varna 0-2 in the Bulgarian First Professional League. Their only defeat in the run was a 0-1 loss to Salzburg in the Europa League. Sofia have scored five goals and conceded two across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met once in available records, a Club Friendlies match played in January 2013 that ended 3-3, with Levski Sofia as the home side. There is no competitive head-to-head history between Viktoria Plzen and Levski Sofia on record.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Viktoria Plzen sit in 31st place while Levski Sofia are placed 24th, with both clubs outside the automatic qualification positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Levski Sofia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: