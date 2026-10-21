Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Predictions: Gunners to at least avoid defeat

Bayern Munich and Arsenal have met three times in the UCL since 2024, with the Gunners winning their encounter at the Emirates in November 2025.

Best Predictions for Bayern Munich vs Arsenal

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ -118 with BetMGM

Tie/Arsenal (Double chance) @ -125 with BetMGM

Harry Kane anytime goalscorer @ -114 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Backing another goal-heavy clash

Arsenal have conceded in each of their last eight meetings with Bayern. Six of those eight games produced three goals or more. Both teams scored in seven of the eight.

Bayern remain a scoring machine at home. They have 19 goals in their last five matches across all competitions. However, their eye-catching 3-3 draw at Viking showed they are still liable to conceding chances.

Notably, 75% of their last eight meetings have gone over the 2.5 goals line, and 87.5% of those games saw both sides find the net. We can back both outcomes in a double at a 54.1% implied probability, which seems surprisingly low.

Arsenal’s stubborn defensive record of late will have something to do with this. Nevertheless, this still looks like a sensible play given the attacking quality on show.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Bet 1: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ -118 with BetMGM

The Gunners are still incredibly hard to beat

Olise’s absence due to a one-game ban is the biggest story building up to this fixture. Bayern are set to lose their highest-rated performer of the season. He was sent off for throwing the ball at an opponent.

Jamal Musiala is also absent, and Manuel Neuer is doubtful. That leaves Bayern potentially short of several key players.

As for Arsenal, they’ve won three straight matches. They have six clean sheets in their last eight Champions League games. They also beat Bayern 3-1 in November 2025. Arteta’s side have yet to concede in Europe this season.

With Olise suspended and Neuer potentially missing out, backing Arsenal to avoid defeat at an implied probability of 55.6% could offer value. This stands out as the top value bet from our Bayern Munich vs Arsenal predictions.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Bet 2: Tie/Arsenal (Double chance) @ -125 with BetMGM

Kane to continue his strong record against Arsenal

Harry Kane is in ruthless European form. He has scored three goals in two Champions League appearances this season. Kane has also scored in nine consecutive European games for Bayern.

Michael Olise’s suspension could place even greater responsibility on Kane in this fixture. Bayern will be without one of their most creative players and their highest-rated performer. Kane then becomes the obvious route to goal in Munich.

Kane also has a strong personal record against Arsenal, having scored 15 goals against the north London side throughout his career. Arsenal are also without William Saliba, leaving Gabriel and Ezri Konsa with their hands full against Kane. We are happy to back him to score any time at a modest implied probability of 53.5%.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Bet 3: Harry Kane anytime goalscorer @ -114 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Bayern Munich 1-2 Arsenal

Bayern Munich 1-2 Arsenal Goalscorers prediction: Bayern Munich: Kane - Arsenal: Gyökeres, Merino

Bayern Munich welcome Arsenal to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday for Round 3 of the 2026/27 Champions League league phase.

Arsenal have won their first two league-phase games without conceding a goal. They edged out Napoli 1-0 before comprehensively beating Lille 3-0 at home.

Mikel Arteta’s side have now won three in a row. A 1-0 victory at Nottingham Forest came on Sunday afternoon. The Gunners continue to pick up wins, even when faced with stubborn opposition.

Bayern are unbeaten in their first 10 matches of the season. They thrashed RB Leipzig 6-1, with Luis Díaz scoring a hat-trick.

However, Europe has been less comfortable for them. They were held 3-3 at Norwegian outfit Viking last Tuesday night.

Michael Olise was sent off in that game and is subsequently banned for the visit of the Gunners. Jamal Musiala is also out, and Manuel Neuer is doubtful. Arsenal travel without William Saliba, Christos Tzolis and Piero Hincapié. Meanwhile, Bayern’s Harry Kane has scored 15 career goals against Arsenal.

Probable lineups for Bayern Munich vs Arsenal

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Urbig, Laimer, Tah, Kim, Brown, Kimmich, Bischof, Karl, Díaz, Guerreiro, Kane

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Timber, Gabriel, Konsa, Lewis-Skelly, Guimarães, Rice, Madueke, Merino, Eze, Gyökeres