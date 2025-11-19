How to watch today's VfL Wolfsburg vs Manchester United Women Women's Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Manchester United will put their flawless league-phase run to the test on Wednesday as they head to Germany for a heavyweight showdown with two-time European champions Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg hit their first speed bump of the competition last week, falling 3-1 to eight-time winners Lyon on French soil. Even so, they remain in a solid position after opening their campaign with convincing victories over Paris SG (4-0) and Valerenga (2-1). The German giants also kept their momentum rolling domestically, booking a place in the DFB Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over Freiburg on Saturday. In the Frauen-Bundesliga, they sit second in the standings, chasing fellow Champions League contenders Bayern Munich.

On the other side, Marc Skinner has every reason to be pleased with United's maiden journey through the league phase. The Red Devils have taken maximum points from their first three outings, most recently grinding out a 2-1 triumph over Paris SG last Wednesday. United now look to extend their perfect record in what promises to be one of their sternest tests yet.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch VfL Wolfsburg vs Manchester United Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Manchester United Women kick-off time

The match will be played at Volkswagen Arena on Wednesday, October 19, 2025, with kick-off at 12:45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

VfL Wolfsburg team news

Wolfsburg made a strong impression in last year's inaugural League Phase, powering their way into the quarter-finals before being completely outclassed by Barcelona in a 10-2 aggregate drubbing. This season, Die Wolfinnen opened with a roar once again, smashing PSG 4-0 and edging Valerenga 2-1 on Matchday Two.

Lyon handed them a reality check with a 3-1 defeat in their third European outing, but Stephan Lerch's squad steadied the ship over the weekend by pulling out a gritty 3-2 victory at Freiburg in the DFB Pokal. Even so, concerns linger among supporters; Wolfsburg have struggled badly at the AOK Stadion, dropping three of their last four contests on home turf.

Janina Minge and Lineth Beerensteyn have been the brightest sparks in Europe so far, accounting for four of the club's six Champions League goals, and both are expected to be involved from the opening whistle on Wednesday.

Manchester United Women team news

Manchester United, meanwhile, are back on the continent with a point to prove. After missing out on Champions League football last season due to a fifth-place finish in the WSL, the Red Devils punched their ticket with a third-place rebound and have wasted little time making up ground.

United burst out of the blocks with three wins from three, brushing aside Brann, Valerenga and Paris by a combined 7-1 margin, but the wheels have wobbled lately. They've dropped two of their last three, including a bruising 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City over the weekend.

Marc Skinner needs a response, and he'll expect Fridolina Rolfo, scorer of two of United's four European goals, to spark a turnaround and set the tone in Germany.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links