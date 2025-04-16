How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Vancouver Canucks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Vegas Golden Knights versus the Vancouver Canucks, as well as puck drop time and team news.

Two Western Conference foes square off Wednesday night as the Vegas Golden Knights (49-22-10), currently second in the standings, travel north to face the 10th-place Vancouver Canucks (38-29-14) at Rogers Arena.

The Canucks edged out the San Jose Sharks 2-1 at home on April 14 in their most recent outing.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights dropped a 5-4 decision in a shootout against the Flames in Calgary on April 15, falling short 1-0 in the tiebreaker.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Vancouver Canucks: Date and puck-drop time

The Vegas Golden Knights and the Vancouver Canucks will meet in an epic NHL action on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

Date Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Rogers Arena Location Vancouver, Canada

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Vancouver Canucks on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: TNT

Local TV Channel: SNP (Canada), SN360

SNP (Canada), SN360 Streaming service: Sling, Fubo

Vegas Golden Knights vs Vancouver Canucks team news

Vegas Golden Knights team news

With Jack Eichel (27 goals, 66 assists) sidelined and listed as day-to-day, veteran forward Mark Stone is expected to carry the load offensively. Stone, who ranks second on the team with 67 points, has been a steady presence with 19 goals and 48 assists, including 25 points on the power play. Ivan Barbashev (23 goals, 27 assists) joins him on the top line, while Brett Howden is expected to fill Eichel’s spot if he's unable to return. Between the pipes, Adin Hill turned aside 14 of 17 shots in his last outing and holds a strong 32-13-5 record with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

Vancouver Canucks team news

The Canucks, fresh off a tight 2-1 win over San Jose, are looking to salvage a split in the season series. Vancouver’s top line features Pius Suter, Conor Garland, and Nils Höglander. Suter enters with 24 goals and 21 assists, ranking fifth in team scoring. Garland sits third on the team with 49 points (19 goals, 30 assists), while Höglander has added eight goals and 16 helpers.

Defenseman Quinn Hughes continues to lead the Canucks’ offense, racking up 76 points on 16 goals and 60 assists. Brock Boeser has tallied 25 goals and 25 assists for 50 points, just ahead of Garland’s output.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Vancouver Canucks head-to-head record