How to watch Vanderbilt vs Furman NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Furman’s early-season tour against SEC opponents continues Monday as the Paladins hit the road to face the 19th-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium.

The Paladins (1-1) kicked off their campaign with a dominant 85-27 win over North Greenville on home court, but came back down to earth in a 91-45 loss to Georgia on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Commodores (1-0) opened their season in style overseas, taking down California 74-65 in Paris, France, to start their year on a winning note.

Vanderbilt vs Furman: Date and tip-off time

The Vanderbilt Commodores will face off against the Furman Paladins in an exciting college basketball game on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at the Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date Monday, November 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Memorial Gymnasium Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Vanderbilt vs Furman on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Vanderbilt and Furman live on SEC Network and Fubo.

Vanderbilt vs Furman team news & key performers

Vanderbilt Commodores team news

Sophomore sensation Mikayla Blakes is back to lead the Commodores after lighting up scoreboards last season. The reigning USBWA Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Year returns with one of the top scoring averages in Division I, having poured in 23.3 points per game a year ago.

Graduate forward Sacha Washington made her long-awaited return to action in Paris, seeing her first official minutes in nearly 1,000 days after sitting out the 2024–25 season due to a medical issue.

Meanwhile, junior Aiyana Mitchell wasted no time making an impression in the 2025–26 opener against California, posting her first career double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and three each of assists, steals, and blocks in a career-high 25 minutes off the bench, becoming the first Commodore to record a double-double as a reserve since Leilani Kapinus did so in December 2024.

Freshman guard Aubrey Galvan also made a strong debut, coming close to a triple-double with nine rebounds, seven points, and seven assists, showcasing her all-around impact and composure in her first collegiate appearance.

Furman Paladins team news

Now in his third season at the helm, head coach Pierre Curtis continues to shape the Furman program after spending a decade as an assistant before taking over in the spring of 2023. This year’s Paladins feature a youthful roster built around three juniors, eight sophomores, and three freshmen. The team is in a rebuilding phase after losing all five starters from last season’s 16-16 squad, including All-SoCon guard Tate (Walters) Lash, who transferred to Northwestern.

Sophomore forward Clare Coyle (10.5 points, 6.0 rebounds per game), a preseason All-Southern Conference second-team pick, anchors the lineup. She’s flanked by two dynamic sophomore guards: Raina McGowens (11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds) and floor general Chantelle Stuart (6.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 10 assists). Adding depth to the backcourt is Alyssa Ervin, a transfer from Elon, who’s chipped in 10.0 points and 3.0 boards per contest to start the season.