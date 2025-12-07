How to watch today's Valencia vs Sevilla LaLiga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Valencia and Sevilla will both be desperate to breathe life into their underwhelming seasons when they clash in La Liga on Sunday.

The campaign has been far from pretty for Valencia, with the side often proving a tough watch and Carlos Corberan clearly struggling to squeeze the best out of his squad. A four-match unbeaten stretch across all competitions has lifted the spirits slightly at Mestalla, but they arrive at this showdown after being pushed all the way to 120 minutes by Cartagena in Thursday's Copa del Rey tie, hardly ideal preparation.

Sevilla isn't riding any momentum either. Their league form has fallen flat, with just one win in their last six domestic outings. For a team that dismantled Barcelona 4-1 at the start of October, the recent drop-off has been nothing short of baffling for Matías Almeyda's men.

History tells us this matchup is usually full of edge and intensity, and another tight affair feels almost inevitable. This could be exactly the spark Sevilla need to reboot their season, but trusting them right now is a risky business. Neither side is inspiring much confidence at the moment, and a stalemate feels like a very realistic outcome.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Valencia vs Sevilla online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select and DirecTV Stream in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Valencia vs Sevilla kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Mestalla

The match will be played at the Estadio Mestalla in Valencia, Spain on Sunday, December 7, with kick-off at 10:15 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Valencia team news

The hosts have a couple of fitness concerns heading into the weekend. Largie Ramazani is battling a muscle issue and remains questionable, while Mouctar Diakhaby is also touch-and-go as he works his way back from a hamstring problem.

Sevilla team news

The visitors are dealing with a far more crowded treatment room. Tanguy Nianzou is sidelined with a thigh injury, and Isaac Romero won't feature due to suspension. Gabriel Suazo (calf), Ruben Vargas (muscle) and Adnan Januzaj (hamstring) are all ruled out as well, leaving Matias Almeyda with several absentees to juggle.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links