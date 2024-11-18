+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
New Zealand v United StatesGetty Images Sport
CONCACAF Nations League
CityPark
GOAL

How to watch today's USMNT vs Jamaica CONCACAF Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

CONCACAF Nations LeagueUSA vs JamaicaUSAJamaica

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between USA and Jamaica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States Men's National Team (USMNT) will take on Jamaica in the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final at the CityPark on Monday.

The USMNT are seeded third in the competition and will be confident of claiming another victory after they beat the same opponents 1-0 in the first leg. Ricardo Pepi scored the only goal of that game.

Jamaica, who finished atop the group standings before the quarter-final, will need to deliver a strong display to get back into the contest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch USA vs Jamaica online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirectTV, Sling, Universo, Peacock, Max, TNT and TruTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

USA vs Jamaica kick-off time

CONCACAF Nations League - A Championship Playoff
CityPark

The match will be played at the CityPark on Monday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

USA team news

The United States' first-leg victory came with setbacks as Johnny Cardoso exited after just 21 minutes due to a hamstring strain, while Aidan Morris missed out following a knee injury sustained in training.

Folarin Balogun, Brenden Aaronson, Gio Reyna, Tyler Adams, and Josh Sargent also remain sidelined due to injuries. However, Tim Weah is available to return from suspension.

Jamaica team news

For Jamaica, Bobby Decordova-Reid was absent on Thursday after sustaining an Achilles injury during Leicester City's EFL Cup clash with Manchester United. West Ham’s Michail Antonio was not included in the squad, and West Bromwich Albion defender Mason Holgate is suspended after receiving two yellow cards in the second half.

Form

USA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

JAM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

USA

Last 5 matches

JAM

3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

7

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

