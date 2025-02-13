How to Watch USA vs. Finland: Live Stream 4 Nations Face-Off, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream USA versus Finland Nations Face-Off clash.

Team USA and Finland are set to clash in a 4 Nations Face-Off game on Thursday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal. This matchup is highly anticipated, as it is the first time these two teams will meet since the United States' victory at the World Junior Championship last month.

Game Details

Date Thursday, February 13, 2025 Time 7:00 pm CT/8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Bell Centre Location Montreal, Canada TV Channel ESPN Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Team Lineups

Both the United States and Finland are participating in this tournament with rosters composed entirely of NHL players, each team bringing 23 players (20 skaters and 3 goalies). The U.S. team features notable players like Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils, while Finland is expected to showcase the strong goaltending they demonstrated at the World Juniors in January.

About the Tournament

This game is part of the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off, a new international hockey tournament. The tournament includes NHL players from the United States, Canada, Finland, and Sweden. It takes place from February 12-20, with games held in both Montreal and Boston. The top two teams from the initial round-robin stage will compete in a championship game on February 20 at TD Garden.

Viewing Information

The USA vs. Finland game will be broadcast on ESPN, with pre-game coverage leading up to the 8:00 PM ET start time. If the game goes into overtime, a 10-minute, three-on-three sudden death period will be played, followed by a three-round shootout if necessary.

This 4 Nations Face-Off marks the first major international tournament of its kind, featuring NHL players from these four hockey powerhouses. It is an event that hockey fans across North America and Europe will not want to miss.

