How to Watch USA vs. Canada: Live Stream 4 Nations Face-Off Championship, TV Channel

The United States and Canada will battle for international hockey supremacy in the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off Championship on Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston, following an intense first matchup that saw Team USA emerge victorious.

Game Details

Date Wednesday, February 20, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, MA TV Channel ESPN Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

How We Got Here

Team USA secured their spot in the finals after defeating Canada 3-1 in Montreal on Saturday, a game that featured three fights in the first nine seconds. Canada clinched their championship berth with a 5-3 victory over Finland on Monday.

Team Overview

Team USA:

Was undefeated in tournament play before a 2-1 loss to Sweden

Jake Guentzel has been a key contributor with multiple goals

Connor Hellebuyck has been stellar in net

Auston Matthews expected to return for finals after missing the Sweden game

Team Canada:

Won nine of 13 previous best-on-best tournaments

Nathan MacKinnon coming off a two-goal performance against Finland

Jordan Binnington confirmed as starting goalie

Looking to avenge their earlier loss to USA

What to Expect

The championship game will follow NHL rules, with full-strength sudden death overtime periods continuing until a winner is determined. The intense rivalry between these North American powerhouses promises an electric atmosphere in Boston, as Team USA seeks to prove "it's our time" while Canada defends their traditional dominance of "their game".

