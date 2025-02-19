This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
NHL 4 Nations Face-Off - Sweden v United StatesGetty Images Sport
Neeraj Sharma

How to Watch USA vs. Canada: Live Stream 4 Nations Face-Off Championship, TV Channel

TV Guide & Streaming

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and stream USA versus Canada 4 Nations Face-Off final.

The United States and Canada will battle for international hockey supremacy in the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off Championship on Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston, following an intense first matchup that saw Team USA emerge victorious.

Game Details

Date

Wednesday, February 20, 2025

Time

8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

Venue

TD Garden

Location

Boston, MA

TV Channel

ESPN

Live Stream

How We Got Here

Team USA secured their spot in the finals after defeating Canada 3-1 in Montreal on Saturday, a game that featured three fights in the first nine seconds. Canada clinched their championship berth with a 5-3 victory over Finland on Monday.

Team Overview

Team USA:

  • Was undefeated in tournament play before a 2-1 loss to Sweden
  • Jake Guentzel has been a key contributor with multiple goals
  • Connor Hellebuyck has been stellar in net
  • Auston Matthews expected to return for finals after missing the Sweden game

Team Canada:

  • Won nine of 13 previous best-on-best tournaments
  • Nathan MacKinnon coming off a two-goal performance against Finland
  • Jordan Binnington confirmed as starting goalie
  • Looking to avenge their earlier loss to USA

What to Expect

The championship game will follow NHL rules, with full-strength sudden death overtime periods continuing until a winner is determined. The intense rivalry between these North American powerhouses promises an electric atmosphere in Boston, as Team USA seeks to prove "it's our time" while Canada defends their traditional dominance of "their game".

