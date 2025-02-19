How to Watch USA vs. Canada: Live Stream 4 Nations Face-Off Championship, TV Channel

The United States and Canada will battle for international hockey supremacy in the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off Championship on Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston, following an intense first matchup that saw Team USA emerge victorious.
Game Details
Date
Wednesday, February 20, 2025
Time
8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
Venue
TD Garden
Location
Boston, MA
TV Channel
ESPN
Live Stream
How We Got Here
Team USA secured their spot in the finals after defeating Canada 3-1 in Montreal on Saturday, a game that featured three fights in the first nine seconds. Canada clinched their championship berth with a 5-3 victory over Finland on Monday.
Team Overview
Team USA:
- Was undefeated in tournament play before a 2-1 loss to Sweden
- Jake Guentzel has been a key contributor with multiple goals
- Connor Hellebuyck has been stellar in net
- Auston Matthews expected to return for finals after missing the Sweden game
Team Canada:
- Won nine of 13 previous best-on-best tournaments
- Nathan MacKinnon coming off a two-goal performance against Finland
- Jordan Binnington confirmed as starting goalie
- Looking to avenge their earlier loss to USA
What to Expect
The championship game will follow NHL rules, with full-strength sudden death overtime periods continuing until a winner is determined. The intense rivalry between these North American powerhouses promises an electric atmosphere in Boston, as Team USA seeks to prove "it's our time" while Canada defends their traditional dominance of "their game".
