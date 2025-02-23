How to Watch U.S. Indoor Championships: Live Stream Track and Field, TV Channel

The nation's top track and field athletes converge on Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the 2025 USATF Indoor Championships, featuring Olympic hopefuls and American record holders competing for national titles.
Meet Details
Date
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Time
1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT
Venue
Albuquerque Convention Center
Location
Albuquerque, NM
TV Channel
NBC
Live Stream
Featured Events
The championship schedule includes:
- Men's and Women's 60m
- Men's and Women's 400m
- Men's and Women's 1500m
- Men's and Women's High Jump
- Men's Pole Vault
- Women's Long Jump
Key Athletes to Watch
Sprint Events:
- Christian Coleman (60m defending champion)
- Sha'Carri Richardson (Women's 60m)
- Noah Lyles (200m Olympic medalist)
Distance Events:
- Elle St. Pierre (Women's 1500m)
- Yared Nuguse (Men's 1500m)
Field Events:
- Katie Moon (Women's Pole Vault)
- JuVaughn Harrison (Men's High Jump)
How to Watch
NBC will provide live coverage starting at 1:00 PM ET with play-by-play announcer Leigh Diffey and analysts Sanya Richards-Ross and Ato Boldon.
What to Expect
The 2025 Indoor Championships serve as a crucial stepping stone toward the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland. The high-altitude venue in Albuquerque has historically produced fast times and impressive performances. With Paris 2024 Olympic momentum still fresh, athletes will be eager to maintain their competitive edge and secure national titles. The intimate indoor setting provides spectators with up-close views of the action and the potential for record-breaking performances across all events.
