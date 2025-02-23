How to Watch U.S. Indoor Championships: Live Stream Track and Field, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and stream Track and Field U.S. Indoor Championships.

The nation's top track and field athletes converge on Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the 2025 USATF Indoor Championships, featuring Olympic hopefuls and American record holders competing for national titles.

Meet Details

Date Sunday, February 23, 2025 Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Albuquerque Convention Center Location Albuquerque, NM TV Channel NBC Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Featured Events

The championship schedule includes:

Men's and Women's 60m

Men's and Women's 400m

Men's and Women's 1500m

Men's and Women's High Jump

Men's Pole Vault

Women's Long Jump

Key Athletes to Watch

Sprint Events:

Christian Coleman (60m defending champion)

Sha'Carri Richardson (Women's 60m)

Noah Lyles (200m Olympic medalist)

Distance Events:

Elle St. Pierre (Women's 1500m)

Yared Nuguse (Men's 1500m)

Field Events:

Katie Moon (Women's Pole Vault)

JuVaughn Harrison (Men's High Jump)

How to Watch

NBC will provide live coverage starting at 1:00 PM ET with play-by-play announcer Leigh Diffey and analysts Sanya Richards-Ross and Ato Boldon.

What to Expect

The 2025 Indoor Championships serve as a crucial stepping stone toward the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland. The high-altitude venue in Albuquerque has historically produced fast times and impressive performances. With Paris 2024 Olympic momentum still fresh, athletes will be eager to maintain their competitive edge and secure national titles. The intimate indoor setting provides spectators with up-close views of the action and the potential for record-breaking performances across all events.

