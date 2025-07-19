How to Watch U.S. Classic: Live Stream Gymnastics, Start Time, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream U.S. Classic: Gymnastics.

The 2025 U.S. Classic is set to take place on July 19 in Hartford, Connecticut. This event serves as a major preview for fans to see the nation’s top gymnasts just weeks before the U.S. Championships and as athletes prepare their routines for the push toward the 2025 World Championships.

Event Information

When Sunday, July 20, 2025 Time 4:00 PM ET Where Hartford, CT TV Channel NBC Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

The U.S. Classic is particularly significant this year, as it provides gymnasts with a stage to make statements following the 2024 Paris Olympics. Simone Biles, who continues to amaze with her difficult skills and consistency, is expected to lead the field, but the competition promises to be fierce. Shilese Jones, the 2023 world all-around silver medalist, has proven she can challenge any gymnast in the world and aims to show she’s a serious contender for national and international titles this season. Jordan Chiles, a Tokyo Olympic silver medalist, is also back in action, bringing her powerful performances and experience.

For many athletes, the U.S. Classic is a crucial opportunity to test their routines under pressure, impress the selection committee, and solidify their status as national team members. Fans can expect to see a mix of veteran excellence and emerging stars, with both artistry and high-difficulty routines on display.

Live stream U.S. Classic Gymnastics on Fubo: Watch the event now!

Regional restrictions may apply. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.