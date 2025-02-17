This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
USA v India - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024Getty Images Sport
Neeraj Sharma

How to Watch United States at Oman: Live Stream ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, TV Channel

TV Guide & Streaming

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and stream United States at Oman in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 clash.

The United States cricket team faces Oman in a crucial ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match early Tuesday morning at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

Match Details

Date

Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Time

1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

Venue

Al Amerat Cricket Ground

Location

Oman

TV Channel

Willow Sports

Live Stream

Team USA Squad

The American squad features a strong mix of veterans and emerging talent:

  • Monank Patel (Captain)
  • Andries Gous
  • Aaron Jones
  • Milind Kumar
  • Smit Patel
  • Saiteja Mukkamalla
  • Harmeet Singh
  • Nosthush Kenjige
  • Saurabh Netravalkar

Recent Form

USA currently sits at the top of the ICC CWC League 2 points table with 10 wins and 5 losses. Team USA's batting has been led by Monank Patel, who has accumulated 620 runs in the tournament, while Dillon Heyliger leads the bowling attack with 25 wickets.

Previous Meeting

In their last encounter, Oman defeated USA by 7 wickets. USA struggled with the bat, posting only 151 runs, with Saiteja Mukkamalla providing the lone bright spot with an impressive 80-run performance.

This match is part of USA's ongoing tour of Oman, which began with team arrival on February 5th following a pre-tour training camp in India. The contest carries significant implications for both teams' qualification hopes for the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

