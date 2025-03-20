How to watch today's Ukraine vs Belgium Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A Qualification match between Ukraine and Belgium, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ukraine's UEFA Nations League campaign in League B, Group 1 was far from spectacular, but they still have a golden opportunity to clinch promotion if they can get the better of Belgium this week.

Serhiy Rebrov's side boasts a talented and evolving squad, yet their inability to play on home soil in recent years has resulted in inconsistent performances. They wrapped up the league phase with a mixed record of two wins, two draws, and two defeats across six matches.

Belgium, on the other hand, are turning the page under Rudi Garcia, who replaces Domenico Tedesco following a disappointing run at Euro 2024 and an uninspired Nations League campaign. Under Tedesco, the Red Devils crashed out in the last 16 of the Euros and barely escaped automatic relegation, managing just one victory in six outings.

How to watch Ukraine vs Belgium online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between Ukraine and Belgium will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Ukraine vs Belgium kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A Qualification - UEFA Nations League A Qualification Estadio Nueva Condomina

The UEFA Nations League match between Ukraine and Belgium will be played at Estadio Nueva Condomina in Churra, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:45 pm ET/12:45 pm PT on Thursday, March 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Ukraine team news

Plymouth Argyle defender Maksym Talovierov has been ruled out after sustaining a knee injury, forcing him to leave Ukraine's training camp and return to England. Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, who had started Ukraine's last five matches, is unavailable due to a suspension following a doping ban late last year. Up front, Artem Dovbyk is expected to lead the line ahead of Roman Yaremchuk, having netted five goals in his last eight Serie A appearances for Roma.

Belgium team news

For Belgium, Thibaut Courtois is set to make his first international appearance since June 2023, ending his self-imposed exile after a fallout with Domenico Tedesco. However, his return has not been without controversy, as Koen Casteels has ruled himself out in protest of Courtois' recall.

Meanwhile, Garcia has introduced Ameen Al-Dakhil and Michy Batshuayi to the squad, with Arthur Theate and Malick Fofana missing out due to injuries.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

UKR Last match BEL 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Ukraine 0 - 0 Belgium 0 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

