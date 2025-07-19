How to Watch UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 - Prelims: Live Stream UFC, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 - Prelims.

The preliminary card for UFC 318, set for July 19, 2025, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, promises intense action and features a blend of rising prospects and seasoned contenders.

Event Information

When Saturday, July 19, 2025 Time 6:00 PM ET Where Smoothie King Center in New Orleans TV Channel ESPN Live Stream Fubo (Get a free trial!)

One of the most anticipated matches on the prelim card is a bantamweight showdown between Kyler Phillips and Vinicius Oliveira. Phillips, known for his dynamic striking and fluid movement, will be tested by Oliveira, who is eager to make his mark in the division and is not afraid to trade shots. This bout is expected to deliver plenty of quick exchanges and highlight-reel moments.

In the middleweight division, experienced Italian contender Marvin Vettori returns to the Octagon to face off with rising American Brendan Allen. Vettori’s relentless pressure and durability make him a difficult challenge for anyone, while Allen brings excellent submission skills and is riding a wave of momentum. This fight could have significant implications for the rankings and is widely viewed as one of the standout matchups on the preliminary slate.

Also featured is a welterweight battle between Francisco Prado and Kazakhstan’s Nikolay Veretennikov. Prado is known for his furious pace and willingness to brawl, while Veretennikov brings a well-rounded skill set and the determination to put his name on the map in the division. Their clash promises non-stop action from start to finish.

