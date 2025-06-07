How to Watch UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs. O'Malley 2 - Prelims: Live Stream UFC 316, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs. O'Malley 2 - Prelims: UFC 316

UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2 is set to electrify the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on June 7, 2025, and while the main card boasts two high-stakes title fights, the prelims promise their own share of drama, rising stars, and potential upsets.

Event Information

When Saturday, June 7, 2025 Time 8:00 PM ET Where Prudential Center TV Channel ESPN Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

The featured prelim sees surging prospect Joshua Van (13-2) take on veteran Bruno “Bulldog” Silva (14-6-2, 1 NC). Van, just 23 years old, is riding a three-fight win streak and brings relentless pace, averaging over eight significant strikes per minute. He’s a heavy favorite, but Silva’s experience and versatility could make this a tougher test than the odds suggest.

Azamat Murzakanov and Brendson Ribeiro square off at light heavyweight, both looking to climb the rankings. Murzakanov’s technical striking and undefeated UFC record make him the favorite, but Ribeiro’s power means he’s always one punch away from an upset.

In the heavyweight division, Waldo Cortes-Acosta faces a stern test against Serghei Spivac. Cortes-Acosta’s athleticism will be challenged by Spivac’s grappling-heavy approach, making this a classic striker-vs-grappler matchup.

Live stream UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs. O'Malley 2 - Prelims on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.