How to Watch UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena - Early Prelims: Live Stream MMA, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena - Early Prelims: MMA.

UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena is set to electrify Montreal’s Bell Centre on May 10, 2025, marking the UFC’s long-awaited return to the city after a decade. While the spotlight shines on the welterweight title clash between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena, the early prelims promise to deliver fireworks and showcase rising talent eager to break into the spotlight.

Event Information

When Saturday, May 10, 2025 Time 7:30 AM ET Where Bell Centre TV Channel ESPN Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

The early prelims kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET and feature three matchups:

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Bruno Silva (Middleweight): Local favorite Barriault faces Brazil’s Bruno Silva in a bout that’s expected to be an all-action affair. Both fighters are known for their aggressive styles and knockout power, making this a potential show-stealer for the Montreal crowd.

Daniel Santos vs. JeongYeong Lee (Featherweight): This featherweight clash pits Brazil’s dynamic Daniel Santos against South Korea’s JeongYeong Lee. With both fighters possessing speed, technical striking, and a willingness to engage, fans can expect a fast-paced battle to open the night.

Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan (Bantamweight): Canadian standout Brad Katona takes on Kazakhstan’s Bekzat Almakhan in a bantamweight bout with significant implications for both men’s UFC futures. Katona, a former TUF winner, looks to leverage his experience against the surging Almakhan.

These early prelims set the tone for a stacked card, offering fans a glimpse of tomorrow’s contenders and the kind of high-octane action that defines UFC events. Whether you’re tuning in for local heroes or international prospects, the early prelims for UFC 315 are not to be missed.

Live stream UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena - Early Prelims on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.