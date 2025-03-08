How to Watch UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev - Prelims: Live Stream MMA, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev - Prelims MMA clash.

UFC 313 is set to take place on March 8, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with a stacked preliminary card that promises excitement and potential upsets. The main event features Alex Pereira defending his light heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev, but the prelims are equally compelling.

Card Information

Date Saturday, March 8, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Where T-Mobile Arena TV Channel ESPNEWS Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Key Preliminary Fights

Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev: Blaydes, ranked #5 in the heavyweight division, faces newcomer Kuniev. Blaydes has much to lose, especially after a quick loss to Tom Aspinall, but is favored to bounce back against Kuniev.

Blaydes, ranked #5 in the heavyweight division, faces newcomer Kuniev. Blaydes has much to lose, especially after a quick loss to Tom Aspinall, but is favored to bounce back against Kuniev. J oshua Van vs. Rei Tsuruya: This flyweight bout pits Van, who has faced higher-level competition, against the undefeated Tsuruya. Van's experience gives him an edge, but Tsuruya's undefeated record makes him a formidable opponent.

This flyweight bout pits Van, who has faced higher-level competition, against the undefeated Tsuruya. Van's experience gives him an edge, but Tsuruya's undefeated record makes him a formidable opponent. Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan: Ferreira, known for his powerful striking, faces Petrosyan, who can win if he incorporates grappling. Ferreira only needs one clean shot to secure victory.

Ferreira, known for his powerful striking, faces Petrosyan, who can win if he incorporates grappling. Ferreira only needs one clean shot to secure victory. Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal: Leal enters as a significant favorite after a strong debut loss. Morono, on a two-fight skid, needs a win to avoid being cut from the UFC roster.

Leal enters as a significant favorite after a strong debut loss. Morono, on a two-fight skid, needs a win to avoid being cut from the UFC roster. Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall: Santos, the TUF 32 featherweight winner, looks to build on his impressive knockout debut. He faces Marshall, who lacks the wrestling skills to smother Santos.

These preliminary fights offer a mix of established contenders and rising stars, setting the stage for an electrifying event. With fighters like Mairon Santos and Ignacio Bahamondes capable of stealing the show with highlight-reel performances, UFC 313 promises to deliver from start to finish.

Live stream UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev - Prelims on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.