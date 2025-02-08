How to Watch UFC 312: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 Prelims: Live Stream UFC, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream Du Plessis versus Strickland 2 UFC 312 Prelims game.

UFC 312 prelims kick off an action-packed night of fights from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia this Saturday night, featuring a mix of rising prospects and local talent before the pay-per-view main card.

Fight Card Details

Date Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Qudos Bank Arena Location Sydney, Australia TV Channel ESPN2 Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Prelim Card Matchups

The four-fight preliminary card features:

Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos (Featherweight)

Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (Lightweight)

Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil (Women's Flyweight)

Colby Thicknesse vs. Aleksandre Topuria (Bantamweight)

Featured Prelim

The featured prelim bout showcases Australian Jack Jenkins taking on Brazil's Gabriel Santos in what promises to be an exciting featherweight clash. Santos enters as the betting favorite (-192) against the hometown fighter Jenkins (+160).

What to Watch For

Local Australian talent is well-represented on the prelim card, with Jack Jenkins and Tom Nolan looking to defend their home turf. The women's flyweight bout between Wang Cong and Bruna Brasil is particularly intriguing, as Wang aims to bounce back from her recent loss to Gabriella Fernandes.

The prelims serve as the perfect lead-in to the pay-per-view main card, which features two championship bouts including the middleweight title rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland.

