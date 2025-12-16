How to watch UCLA vs Cal Poly NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Cal Poly heads south to Los Angeles looking to halt a four-game road skid, but the challenge doesn’t get any easier with a trip to Pauley Pavilion to face UCLA.

The Bruins have been dominant at home, protecting their floor with a perfect 4–0 mark this season. They’ve also been strong on the glass, ranking near the top of the Big Ten in rebounding at just over 39 boards per game, with Betts setting the tone inside by pulling down nearly eight rebounds a night.

For the Mustangs, life away from home has been rough. They’re still searching for their first road win at 0–4 and have struggled to stretch the floor, hitting just under 29 percent from beyond the arc, a middle-of-the-pack figure in the Big West.

History also leans heavily toward the Bruins. UCLA has never lost to Cal Poly, winning all 11 previous meetings, including every matchup played at Pauley Pavilion. This game also marks the second straight season the teams have met on December 16, and last year’s contest ended in emphatic fashion with UCLA cruising to a 69–37 victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the UCLA vs Cal Poly NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

UCLA vs Cal Poly: Date and tip-off time

The UCLA Bruins will face off against the Cal Poly Mustangs in an exciting NCAAW game on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm PT at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California.

Date Tuesday, December 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm PT Venue Pauley Pavilion Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch UCLA vs Cal Poly on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bruins and the Mustangs live onBig Ten Networknationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

UCLA vs Cal Poly team news & key performers

UCLA Bruins team news

UCLA leaned heavily on its veteran presence to get the job done, with senior Lauren Betts once again setting the tone. Betts recorded her second double-double of the year, pouring in 24 points while pulling down 14 rebounds. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year also made her presence felt on the other end, swatting away five shots and adding a steal in a dominant all-around performance.

Graduate guard Gianna Kneepkens provided a steady scoring punch, finishing with 17 points on an efficient 7-of-13 shooting night, including three makes from beyond the arc, all while playing a clean game without committing a turnover.

Although Charlisse Leger-Walker didn’t fill up the scoring column, her impact was felt everywhere else. The graduate guard from New Zealand stuffed the stat sheet with 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and a block in just under 26 minutes, doing all the little things that helped push the Bruins past Oregon.

Freshman Lena Bilic also made her mark, contributing 13 points on solid shooting and knocking down three triples while adding three rebounds, continuing to show her growing confidence on the floor.

Cal Poly Mustangs team news

Cal Poly has been outscored by a combined 27 points on the season, losing games by an average margin of about three points. The Mustangs are managing 64.4 points per night, a figure that sits near the bottom of Division I, while their defense is giving up 67.4 points per game, also ranking in the lower tier nationally.

Offensively, the clear focal point is McManus, who has carried the scoring load by pouring in 20.1 points per contest — a total that places him among the top scorers in the country.