Wrexham stars Paul Mullin and Elliot Lee have both been nominated for National League goal of the season.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mullin's strike came in the second half of his side's 3-1 victory over Boreham Wood, which sealed their Football League return in style. Spinning his marker just inside the Wood half, the free-scoring forward worked the ball onto his left foot before firing past Nathan Ashmore into the top corner.

Meanwhile, Lee's nominated strike was netted against Oldham back in April, in a game where Mullin also netted a hat trick. The attacking midfielder, who was recently spotted enjoying himself at a Kings of Leon gig at Wrexham's SToK Racecourse stadium, bent home an unstoppable effort to help his side to a 5-1 victory.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Voting is now open for the award, with Mullin and Lee facing competition from the likes of National League top scorer Macaulay Langstaff and Woking's Rohan Ince.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are expected to have a busy summer, with Phil Parkinson set to be handed a wage budget twice the size of the club's League Two promotion rivals.