How to watch Tulane vs Utah State NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Utah State rolls into the Charleston Classic with some momentum after steamrolling UTEP 75–51 in their most recent outing. The Aggies controlled that game from tip to buzzer, flexing their depth and defensive pressure.

Tulane, meanwhile, is looking to shake off a rough night at home. The Green Wave were outmatched in an 85–63 loss to New Orleans, a performance they’ll want to stash away and forget quickly. As they head into Friday’s opener, Tulane will be hoping for a hard reset, while Utah State aims to keep the good vibes and the winning going.

Tulane vs Utah State: Date and tip-off time

The Tulane Green Wave will face off against the Utah State Aggies in an exciting NCAAM game on Friday, November 21, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT at TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina.

Date Friday, November 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT Venue TD Arena Location Charleston, South Carolina

How to watch Tulane vs Utah State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Tulane and Utah State live on ESPN2 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Tulane vs Utah State team news & key performers

Tulane Green Wave team news

Tulane are looking to Rowan Brumbaugh to carry the load. The standout guard, tabbed as one of the American Conference’s marquee players, has lived up to the billing so far, averaging 20.5 points and dishing out 3 assists per game. If the Green Wave hope to hang around in this tournament opener, Brumbaugh’s shot creation and playmaking will have to be front and center.

Utah State Aggies team news

Utah State has come out of the gates scorching hot at 4-0, leaning on steady scoring and crisp, unselfish offense. The Aggies have cleared the 80-point mark in three of their first four contests, and a big part of that early success has been the rise of Garry Clark. He’s been a force on both ends, posting 16.5 points and hauling in 9 boards a night. MJ Collins has provided the perfect scoring punch alongside him, contributing 16.3 points per game and giving the Aggies a reliable second option.