How to watch today's Trabzonspor U-19 vs Barcelona U-19 UEFA Youth League final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Youth League match between Trabzonspor U19 and Barcelona U19, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Trabzonspor and Barcelona are set to clash in Monday's UEFA Youth League final in Nyon after navigating their semi-final battles on Friday at the Colovray Sports Centre.

Salzburg dominated much of the action against Trabzonspor and looked destined for penalties when John Mellberg levelled late, cancelling out Yiğit Kemal Turan's opener. But Boran Başkan had other ideas, firing home a dramatic winner to send the Turkish side into their first-ever Youth League final, sparking wild celebrations among the packed crowd.

Later, two-time champions Barcelona booked their third trip to the final, with Juan Hernández’s early penalty proving just enough to edge past defending champions AZ Alkmaar.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Trabzonspor U19 vs Barcelona U19 online - TV channels & live streams

The UEFA Youth League final between Trabzonspor U19 and Barcelona U19 will be shown on TUDN and ViX in the United States (US). The game can also be streamed via UEFA.tv.

Trabzonspor U19 vs Barcelona U19 kick-off time

The Liga MX match between Trabzonspor and Barcelona will be played at Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon, Vaud, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Monday, April 28, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Trabzonspor U19 team news

Trabzonspor, meanwhile, had to navigate their semifinal without suspended duo Ekrem Terzi and Abdurrahman Bayram. With their bans now served, both are back in the mix and pushing for starting spots on Monday.

Barcelona U19 team news

Barcelona were without key names Jan Virgili, Jofre Torrents, and Pedro Fernández in the semifinal, as the trio were called up for duty with the senior reserve squad. However, all three could return to bolster the lineup for the final.

