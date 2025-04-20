How to Watch Tournament of Champions Finals: Live Stream PBA Bowling, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Tournament of Champions Finals PBA Bowling.

The stage is set for one of bowling’s most prestigious events: the PBA Tournament of Champions Finals at the iconic AMF Riviera Lanes in Fairlawn, Ohio. This historic venue, which has hosted the TOC 36 times since 1966, will once again witness the sport’s elite battling for major glory.

Event Information

When Sunday, April 20, 2025 Time 3:00 PM ET Where AMF Riviera Lanes TV Channel FOX Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Leading the charge is Sweden’s Jesper Svensson, who has seized the top seed after dominating match play. Svensson, already the youngest TOC winner in history, rolled through the final round with a blistering 6-0 start, averaging over 248 and amassing an insurmountable lead. His sights are firmly set on capturing his first TOC title at Riviera, a feat that has eluded him despite previous close calls.

Joining Svensson in Sunday’s championship round are Graham Fach, EJ Tackett, and Kevin McCune. Tackett, a former TOC champion, closed qualifying with a perfect 300 game, while Fach and McCune have shown remarkable consistency throughout the tournament. McCune’s rise is particularly notable, as he carried momentum from a strong showing at the PBA Players Championship and maintained a high average across qualifying rounds.

Saturday’s prelims will feature Keven Williams, Jakob Butturff, AJ Johnson, Matt Sanders, and Packy Hanrahan, who will battle for the final spot in the championship round. The unique two-part stepladder format ensures that every match is a high-stakes showdown, with the winner advancing to face the next highest seed.

