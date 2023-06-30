How to watch Tour de France: channels & streaming options

Everything you need to know about where to stream and catch the 2023 Tour de France

The 2023 Tour de France is set to drop the flag next month, as the world’s brightest and best endurance cyclists prepare to take on the greatest road race on the planet, delivering close to a month of thrilling action across multiple stages.

Set to kick off with this year’s Grand Depart in Bilbao before crossing the border from Spain, it will be non-stop racing for just over three weeks as millions of fans tune in across the United States and around the world - and with 21 stages to catch across terrestrial television, cable and satellite providers, and streaming services, there’s plenty of ways to catch it all.

So slip into your yellow jersey, strap on your bicycle clips and allow GOAL to take you through the 2023 Tour de France, including when and where to watch races live and on-demand, the pros and cons of each option, and just what will suit your viewing preferences.

2023 Tour de France channels and streaming services

Channel/ Streamer Terrestrial broadcast Cable channel Streaming service NBC ☑ Peaock ☑ USA Network ☑

Where can I watch the 2023 Tour de France?

The 2023 Tour de France is set to be covered across the United States by a mixture of terrestrial broadcasters, cable television providers and streaming services, with NBC, USA Network and Peacock set to combine in delivering full coverage of the race.

The former’s working relationship dates back to 2001 with the event, while the latter two are more recent additions to the slate of deals wrangled to broadcast the event over the course of July. This deal was revised earlier this year too, with an extension that will keep it there until 2028 at the earliest.

Unlike several other sports across North America which share broadcast duties with regional sports networks (RSNs), the global popularity of the Tour de France means all raw footage and content is taken from a local, domestic provider in the nation itself.

Best terrestrial and cable channels to watch 2023 Tour de France

NBC

USA Network

Best streaming apps to watch 2023 Tour de France

Peacock

Who provides the world feed for the Tour de France?

The world feed is the informal name given to the broadcast production service offered out to channels across the world, including in the United States. Due to the Tour de France’s position among the most-watched sporting events in the world, it has been centralized and streamlined as a broadcasting operation.

The footage used by NBC, USA Network and Peacock is traditionally taken from France Televisions, France’s biggest terrestrial, free-to-air provider. Their coverage of the Tour de France is the springboard from which most other broadcasters take their cues.

This footage can then be tailored with color commentary or re-edited into highlights packages across various networks. For future editions of the Tour de France, Peacock will be offering studio-based shows around live coverage too, as part of their deal too.

How to watch 2023 Tour de France on terrestrial television

You can watch the 2023 Tour de France on terrestrial television through NBC. The network has a longstanding relationship with the Amaury Sport Organisation, who are in charge of both the event and several other major cycling tournaments throughout the calendar year.

In previous years, NBC have shown more live coverage of the race than they will do in 2023, but there is still the chance to get your fix. The opening stage - Grand Depart - will be covered live by the channel as it departs from Bilbao, while subsequent stages will be broadcast in encore presentations running on a tape-delay.

Going forward, the rest of the Tour de France is set to be scheduled on the network’s streaming service, Peacock, though it is also anticipated that selected stages will receive some simulcast coverage between the two services at short notice.

Best terrestrial television to watch Tour de France

NBC

What are the pros and cons of terrestrial television?

Terrestrial television allows viewers to catch the action on free-to-air coverage across the United States, making it one of the most cost-effective ways for viewers to keep on top of the 2023 Tour de France.

But NBC’s generally limited coverage next to cable providers and streaming services this year may leave customers shortchanged if they’re looking to stay informed on all fronts throughout the race. You may want to invest in additional avenues to cover more bases if you want to fully immerse yourself in the Tour de France.

How to watch 2023 Tour de France on cable and satellite television

The 2023 Tour de France will be covered by USA Network on cable and satellite television. The channel holds the rights to cover selected portions of the race, and are set to broadcast once it makes its way over the Spanish border, into France, for stage three following the Grand Depart.

USA Network, a sister channel to NBC under owners Comcast, will provide more coverage than NBC, but less than Peacock, offering condensed programme blocks following the race between stages three and stage seven, which concludes in Bordeaux.

You can find USA Network through various cable and satellite packages, each with their pros and cons. Remember to make sure you get the right price and deal for your overall needs.

Best cable providers to watch Tour de France

Cox - $56.00–$139.00 per month

Optimum - $35.00–$115.00 per month

- $35.00–$115.00 per month Spectrum - $59.99 per month

- $59.99 per month Xfinity - $20.00–$80.00 per month

Best satellite providers to watch Tour de France

What are the pros and cons of cable and satellite TVs?

With a wide variety of packages to choose from, cable television and satellite providers ensure you don’t need to feel shortchanged beyond just the Tour de France, with a plethora of sport, film, news and entertainment options available for you to choose from.

However, the more you add to any subscription, the higher those prices can climb. It can become prohibitive to customers if they are not able to get the most out of their package, so make sure any you choose is tailored to your specific needs. You may want to consider a basic package, before selecting individual channels as add-ons.

How to watch Tour de France on streaming services

The 2023 Tour de France will be streamed by Peacock, with the service offering the broadest coverage of the race among all broadcasters. NBC’s digital arm has been ramping up its sporting portfolio, and with the event, have another crown jewel in their arsenal.

From the Grand Depart all the way through to the final Champs-Elysees sprint on the last day, the streamer will cover each and every stage and time trial in full, offering uninterrupted live coverage of the race from start to finish. In addition, you will be able to watch other cycling events organized by the A.S.O. throughout the season.

Peacock can be found through multiple streaming providers, while you can also download it separately as an app service if you so wish.

Best streaming services to watch Tour de France

Best streaming apps to watch Tour de France

What are the pros and cons of streaming services?

Losing the cords and wires commonplace with satellite and cable television allows for a less messy approach to your multimedia services, while not losing the breadth of potential coverage and additional channels you can access.

However, costs can still prove exorbitant if you don’t find the right package for you, while the demands placed on your internet connection means you’ll need to make sure you have a strong provider so as to avoid buffering issues. If you are opting for streaming, make sure your set-up has a robust connection.

FAQS

How can I watch the Tour de France live?

You can watch the Tour de France live through Peacock, with NBC and USA Channel also set to broadcast limited coverage.

How can I watch the Tour de France on mobile and tablet?

You can watch the Tour de France on your mobile and tablet through Peacock, though make sure to confirm that the app is supported by your device.

Do I need a VPN to watch Tour de France?

You do not need a VPN to watch the Tour de France; however, you may wish to pick one up regardless in order to factor in different coverage throughout the race as well as additional sports programming you may hope to catch alongside it.

For more information, consider GOAL’s guide to what VPN services may best suit your needs.

The final say

While there are multiple ways to watch the 2023 Tour de France, Peacock’s depth of coverage makes them a no-brainer as a first port of call.

However, you may want to consider picking up the service in a wider streaming package as opposed to as a single app add-on, in order to ensure you have greater all-round coverage.