How to watch the Europa League match between Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham Hotspur must produce a comeback in North London on Thursday night as they look to overturn a first-leg deficit against AZ Alkmaar and keep their European dream alive.

A bizarre own goal from Lucas Bergvall was all that separated the two sides in the Netherlands last week, leaving Spurs with work to do if they are to book a quarter-final meeting with either Eintracht Frankfurt or Ajax.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Europa League match between Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Europa League match between Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET on Thursday, March 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

With Rodrigo Bentancur serving a suspension, Yves Bissouma is expected to hold down the midfield, though Pape Sarr is pushing for a place in the starting XI. At the back, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are set to marshal the defence in what is arguably Tottenham's most crucial fixture of the season.

There is a slight chance that Ben Davies could recover in time to make the bench, but this clash comes too soon for Richarlison. Meanwhile, Radu Dragusin and Dejan Kulusevski have been ruled out.

AZ Alkmaar team news

The visitors also have their share of selection headaches. Mayckel Lahdo picked up a foot injury in the first leg, paving the way for Denso Kasius to start on the right flank. Jayden Addai and Sven Mijnans remain sidelined, limiting AZ's options in attack.

Elsewhere, Mexx Meerdink, Ruben van Bommel, and Sem Westerveld will undergo late fitness tests before a final decision is made on their availability. However, wholesale changes are unlikely as AZ look to defend their slender advantage.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

TOT Last 2 matches AZ 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win AZ Alkmaar 1 - 0 Tottenham

Tottenham 1 - 0 AZ Alkmaar 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

