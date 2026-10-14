Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa

Today's game between Torreense and Sunderland will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Torreense vs Sunderland is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sunderland travel to the Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa stadium in Leiria to face Torreense in the Europa League, as Regis Le Bris's side look to build on their continental involvement this season.

The Black Cats arrive in Portugal carrying the weight of a difficult run in the Premier League. Their most recent league outing ended in a 5-3 defeat to Manchester City, and a 2-0 loss to Brighton before that has left Sunderland sitting 14th in the top flight, still searching for the kind of consistency that would ease concerns about their place in the division.

Sunderland did show a different side in Europe earlier this season, beating AZ Alkmaar 1-0 in their previous Europa League fixture. That result demonstrated the squad has the depth and discipline to compete across competitions, even if the league form remains uneven.

Torreense, competing in Liga Portugal 2 domestically, bring their own Europa League experience to this fixture. Luis Tralhao's side claimed a win over Lillestroem in their last continental outing, though they sit 10th in the Europa League standings and have been inconsistent in domestic play.

Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka carries off-field attention into this trip after receiving a two-year probation and a suspended fine related to a fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination certificate — a matter the club will be keen to put aside as they focus on the pitch.

TV channel and live stream details for Torreense vs Sunderland are listed below.

How to watch Torreense vs Sunderland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Torreense are managed by Luis Tralhao, though no confirmed lineup or injury information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris also has no confirmed squad news or injury list available at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it emerges ahead of the match.

Form

Torreense head into this fixture with a W2-D1-L2 record from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Tondela in Liga Portugal 2, which followed a 1-2 Europa League win away at Lillestroem. Earlier in the run, they beat Benfica B 2-0 and drew 0-0 with Leixoes, but suffered a 3-0 loss to Vizela. Across those five matches, Torreense scored four goals and conceded four.

Sunderland arrive with a W2-D0-L3 record from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton, which followed a 5-3 loss to Manchester City. The Black Cats did win 1-0 against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League and beat Hull City 1-0 in the Carabao Cup during that period, but also suffered a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal. Sunderland scored five goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Torreense and Sunderland.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Torreense sit 10th and Sunderland are 15th, with both sides in the lower half of the competition standings and in need of a positive result to improve their position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Torreense vs Sunderland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: