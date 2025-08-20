How to watch today's Toluca vs Orlando City Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Toluca and Orlando City face off in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Leagues Cup at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, on Wednesday.

This marks the first-ever meeting between the Mexican giants and the MLS contenders, and both clubs enter the tie amid strong runs of form and prolific attacking displays.

Toluca's matchup with Orlando City in the Leagues Cup throws a captivating clash of soccer giants into the spotlight. For those interested in enhancing their sports experience, contemplating sportsbook promos US allows fans to discover promotional avenues that make following this contest even more thrilling.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Toluca vs Orlando City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Toluca vs Orlando City kick-off time

The match will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, on Wednesday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Toluca team news

Toluca arrive unbeaten in five matches, fresh off their 11th Liga MX title and the Campeón de Campeones trophy. Their attack is led by the in-form Paulinho, who has scored in every Leagues Cup match so far, co-leading the tournament with four goals, and supported by Helinho and the fit-again Alexis Vega, recently back from injury.

Los Diablos Rojos have the joint highest tally of goals among Liga MX sides this season (13), and their three Leagues Cup group wins showcased their ability to score in multiple ways, including from wide play and set-pieces. They drew 1-1 with Pumas UNAM in their latest Liga MX outing, but have kept their core squad fit and available for the knockout tie.

Orlando City team news

Orlando City arrive with four consecutive wins, riding one of the best attacks in MLS and sitting tied for the most team goals in the league (53). Martín Ojeda drives the Lions’ offense, leading the Leagues Cup in goal involvements (six) and boasting a personal record of 14 goals and 14 assists in MLS play.

Orlando have scored at least three goals in each of their last two games, with striker Luis Muriel netting five in his last three, including a hat trick against Necaxa and a brace against Inter Miami CF. A key storyline is Ojeda's chase for the club’s all-time goals and assists records, with the possibility of further milestones during this match.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

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