How to watch today's Toluca vs Chivas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Toluca and CD Guadalajara, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toluca and Chivas are separated by only a point in the Liga MX standings as they head into a clash at the Nemesio Diez Stadium on Saturday.

A late equalizer from Robert Morales helped Toluca hold Leon to a 3-3 draw in their most recent outing. They will hope to draw confidence from that morale-boosting goal to challenge the visitors this weekend.

The visitors, although behind the hosts going into the game, have won their last two games comfortably and will be confident of overtaking their opponents.

How to watch Toluca vs CD Guadalajara online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on VIX, DirecTV, Univision and TUDN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Toluca vs CD Guadalajara kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Nemesio Diez

The match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10.10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Toluca team news

New signing Hector Herrera, who has returned to Liga MX after stints elsewhere, has made substitute appearances in the last three games and will be eager to start this one.

With no fresh injuries in the squad, Toluca will be hoping to deliver a solid display at home to climb up the standings.

CD Guadalajara team news

Leonardo Sepulveda, Luis Olivas and Victor Guzman remained sidelined through injuries for the visitors.

Daniel Aguirre and Oscar Whalley are also doubtful to feature.

