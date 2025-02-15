How to watch today's Toluca vs Chivas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Toluca and Chivas are separated by only a point in the Liga MX standings as they head into a clash at the Nemesio Diez Stadium on Saturday.
A late equalizer from Robert Morales helped Toluca hold Leon to a 3-3 draw in their most recent outing. They will hope to draw confidence from that morale-boosting goal to challenge the visitors this weekend.
The visitors, although behind the hosts going into the game, have won their last two games comfortably and will be confident of overtaking their opponents.
The match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10.10 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Toluca team news
New signing Hector Herrera, who has returned to Liga MX after stints elsewhere, has made substitute appearances in the last three games and will be eager to start this one.
With no fresh injuries in the squad, Toluca will be hoping to deliver a solid display at home to climb up the standings.
CD Guadalajara team news
Leonardo Sepulveda, Luis Olivas and Victor Guzman remained sidelined through injuries for the visitors.
Daniel Aguirre and Oscar Whalley are also doubtful to feature.