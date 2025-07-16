This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
2025 NBA Summer League - Utah Jazz v Charlotte HornetsGetty Images Sport
stream live on fubo (free-trial)
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch today's Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Washington Wizards will look to bounce back from a disappointing loss against the 76ers as they take on the winless Utah Jazz side on Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center.

Get out-of-market coverage with an NBA League Pass
Sign up!

Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards: Date and tip-off time

The Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.

DateWednesday, July 16, 2025
Tip-off Time10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
VenueThomas & Mack Center
LocationLas Vegas, NV

How to watch Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards live on:

  • National TV: ESPN
  • Streaming service: Fubo (Try for free!)
Start a FuboTV subscription today
Find the best deals

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with NordVPN
Find the best deals

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Utah Jazz team news & key performers

Overtime delivered high drama on Monday night, as the Jazz and Spurs went toe-to-toe in a nail-biter that came down to the final possession. Utah’s Kyle Filipowski sent the game into the extra frame with an emphatic dunk, but San Antonio had the last laugh, Riley Minix caught the inbound pass and nailed a clutch fadeaway jumper as time expired, sealing a thrilling 93-91 win for the Spurs.

Filipowski was nothing short of spectacular, stuffing the stat sheet with 35 points on an efficient 11-of-19 shooting clip, while also grabbing 11 boards in 32 minutes of action. Despite his heroic effort, it wasn’t quite enough to carry the Jazz over the finish line.

Washington Wizards team news & key performers

Meanwhile, in a separate Summer League outing, the Washington Wizards leaned on 2024 first-rounder AJ Johnson, who dropped 20 points and collected five rebounds. Rookie Jamir Watkins also stood out, finishing with 10 points, five boards, an impressive eight steals, and three blocks, making his presence felt on both ends despite limited help from the rest of the squad.

Jazz vs Wizards Head-to-Head Record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
20.03.25NBAUtah JazzWashington Wizards128 - 112
06.03.25NBAWashington WizardsUtah Jazz125 - 122
05.03.24NBAUtah JazzWashington Wizards127 - 115
26.01.24NBAWashington WizardsUtah Jazz108 - 123
23.12.22NBAUtah JazzWashington Wizards120 - 112
Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta