How to watch today's Texas vs Texas Tech College Softball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the College Softball game between the Texas and the Texas Tech, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

For the first time since 2019, the NCAA softball title will not be heading to Norman.

Instead, a new champion will be crowned in Oklahoma City as the Texas Tech Red Raiders, led by pitching sensation NiJaree Canady, square off with Teagan Kavan and the Texas Longhorns in the Women's College World Series final. The Lone Star State rivalry takes center stage in a best-of-three showdown, with both programs chasing their first-ever national crown.

Texas Tech earned its place in the finals with a dramatic 3-2 walk-off victory over four-time defending champion Oklahoma on Monday night, a seismic upset that ended the Sooners' run of dominance and sent shockwaves through the softball world.

The Texas Longhorns have punched their ticket to the Women’s College World Series finals for the third time in the past four seasons, but this time, there's no showdown with Oklahoma standing in their way. Freshman ace Teagan Kavan played a pivotal role in rewriting that script, delivering a gutsy performance against the Sooners just hours after the heartbreaking loss of her grandmother on Saturday.

Texas vs Texas Tech team news, injury reports & key players

Texas team news

Teagan Kavan has risen to the moment for Texas. The West Des Moines, Iowa native has anchored the Longhorns’ pitching staff, starting the first two games of the WCWS and closing out Game 3 with three shutout innings.

Since surrendering a run in the opening frame against Oklahoma, Kavan has been flawless, racking up 12 strikeouts along the way. Her poise has been even more remarkable considering the emotional toll—Kavan took the mound just hours after learning of her grandmother's passing before the OU matchup.

Texas Tech team news

NiJaree Canady has been nothing short of a workhorse for Texas Tech, handling every single pitch across both the Super Regionals and the Women’s College World Series. The Topeka, Kansas product made headlines with her high-profile transfer from Stanford to Lubbock, a move sealed by a $1 million NIL deal.

Before joining the Red Raiders, Canady had already led the Cardinal to back-to-back WCWS appearances, cementing her reputation as one of the nation's most dominant arms.

