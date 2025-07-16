How to watch today's Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks are both eager to get back on track as they square off Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Summer League play. After recent setbacks, each squad will be looking to turn the tide and notch a much-needed win in this midweek showdown. Expect a spirited contest between two young rosters hungry to bounce back and regain momentum.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and tip-off time

The 76ers and the Dallas Mavericks will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Wednesday, July 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Dallas Mavericks live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo (Try for free!)

Philadelphia 76ers team news & key performers

For the winless Sixers (0-2), Judah Mintz led the charge with 24 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Dominick Barlow added 19 points and nine rebounds, plus three steals. Justin Edwards contributed 14 points, and Johni Broome came off the bench to record 10 points and three rebounds.

Dallas Mavericks team news & key performers

Lawson had a standout night, finishing with 21 points, five boards, three assists, two steals, and a pair of blocks. Ja’Kobe Walter chipped in 16 points, four rebounds, and two steals, and Jonathan Mogbo added 12 points and eight boards. Jamal Shead and Ulrich Chomche each tallied 10 points, with Shead handing out four assists and nabbing two steals, while Chomche brought the hustle with three steals and two blocks.

76ers vs Mavericks Head-to-Head Record