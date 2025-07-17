How to watch today's New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The New York Knicks (1-2) will look to build on some momentum from their last win as they take on Indiana Pacers (1-2) this Thursday at Thomas & Mack Cente.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Date and tip-off time

The New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Thursday, July 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT Venue Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers live on:

National TV : ESPN2

: ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo (Try for free!)

Streaming the game with a VPN

New York Knicks team news & key performers

On the Knicks’ side, Tyler Kolek stole the spotlight in their victory over the Nets, dropping 25 points to go along with four assists and four steals. MarJon Beauchamp matched him in scoring with 25 points of his own, while also hauling in five rebounds, handing out two assists, and nabbing a couple of steals. Off the bench, Anton Watson gave New York a nice spark with 12 points and three boards.

Indiana Pacers team news & key performers

In their recent clash with the Bulls, the Indiana Pacers got strong performances across the board, with Kam Jones and RayJ Dennis each pouring in 20 points. Dennis chipped in five assists and picked off three steals, while Jones added four rebounds, dished out six assists, and matched Dennis with three takeaways. Enrique Freeman turned in a gritty double-double, tallying 15 points and grabbing 10 boards. Phillip Wheeler also got in on the action with 16 points and three rebounds, while Johnny Furphy, whose highlight-reel dunk grabbed plenty of attention, rounded out a solid night with 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a pair of blocks.

