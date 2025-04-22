How to watch today's Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Lakers vs Timberwolves NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves will clash in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series at Crypto.com Arena, with the Lakers now facing early pressure to level the series.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The Lakers and the Timberwolves will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Date Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Lakers and the Timberwolves live on:

National TV : TNT

: TNT Streaming service: Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Los Angeles Lakers team news & key performers

Maxi Kleber has yet to suit up for the Lakers due to a lingering foot injury, though he's expected to make a return at some point this postseason. Meanwhile, Jarred Vanderbilt made his return in Game 1 and could earn a starting nod after Jaxson Hayes delivered a disappointing performance off the bench.

PG: Doncic | SG: Reaves | SF: Hachimura | PF: James | C: Vanderbilt

Minnesota Timberwolves team news & key performers

Minnesota's injury report is light heading into Wednesday’s tilt, with only Rob Dillingham listed as questionable. The 20-year-old guard has missed two straight games due to an ankle issue.

Julius Randle, facing the team that gave him his NBA start in 2014, put up 16 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the opener. He’ll look to make a bigger impact in Game 2 as the Lakers try to turn the tide.

PG: Conley | SG: Edwards | SG/SF: McDaniels | SF: Randle | PF/C: Gobert

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Head-to-Head Record