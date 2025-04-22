How to watch today's Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves will clash in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series at Crypto.com Arena, with the Lakers now facing early pressure to level the series.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game, plus plenty more.
Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time
The Lakers and the Timberwolves will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Date
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Tip-off Time
7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Venue
Crypto.com Arena
Location
Los Angeles, California
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Lakers and the Timberwolves live on:
- National TV: TNT
- Streaming service: Sling
Los Angeles Lakers team news & key performers
Maxi Kleber has yet to suit up for the Lakers due to a lingering foot injury, though he's expected to make a return at some point this postseason. Meanwhile, Jarred Vanderbilt made his return in Game 1 and could earn a starting nod after Jaxson Hayes delivered a disappointing performance off the bench.
PG: Doncic | SG: Reaves | SF: Hachimura | PF: James | C: Vanderbilt
Minnesota Timberwolves team news & key performers
Minnesota's injury report is light heading into Wednesday’s tilt, with only Rob Dillingham listed as questionable. The 20-year-old guard has missed two straight games due to an ankle issue.
Julius Randle, facing the team that gave him his NBA start in 2014, put up 16 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the opener. He’ll look to make a bigger impact in Game 2 as the Lakers try to turn the tide.
PG: Conley | SG: Edwards | SG/SF: McDaniels | SF: Randle | PF/C: Gobert
Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Head-to-Head Record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
20.04.25
NBA
Los Angeles Lakers
Minnesota Timberwolves
95 – 117
28.02.25
NBA
Los Angeles Lakers
Minnesota Timberwolves
111 – 102
14.12.24
NBA
Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Lakers
97 – 87
03.12.24
NBA
Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Lakers
109 – 80
23.10.24
NBA
Los Angeles Lakers
Minnesota Timberwolves
110 – 103