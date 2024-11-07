How to watch today's Lazio vs Porto Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Lazio and FC Porto, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a marquee Europa League clash on matchday four, Vitor Bruno's FC Porto squad heads to Rome on Thursday night to face Lazio.

Currently leading the 36-team standings, Lazio have kicked off their campaign strongly, but Porto are also finding their stride, shaking off an initial sluggish patch to hit peak form. Adding a twist to the schedule, Serie A had Lazio in action as recently as Monday, where they secured a 2-1 victory over Cagliari, moving them up to fifth in the league, just three points from the top.

Marco Baroni's men have been formidable, excelling in both domestic and European matches, boasting three wins in as many Europa League outings. Porto also holds an impressive record against the Biancocelesti, never having lost in four encounters.

Riding a six-match winning streak with 17 goals scored and none conceded over the last eight hours of play, Porto stand as one of Europe’s hottest teams.

Lazio vs FC Porto kick-off time

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The match will be played at the Olimpico Stadium on Thursday, November 7, 2024 with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

Lazio's heavy schedule could impact this showdown, given their recent Monday match. While Lazio may opt for some rotation to balance the workload, they're likely to field their top scorer, Valentin Castellanos, aiming to fortify their lead in the Europa League standings.

Lazio captain Mattia Zaccagni overcame an illness to make a late appearance off the bench, where he netted the winning penalty in their 2-1 triumph over Cagliari on Monday. He’s now expected to be ready to start for this encounter.

Nuno Tavares missed that match due to suspension but is set to rejoin the lineup, while Tijjani Noslin remains sidelined, serving the final game of his suspension following a red card from matchday one against Dynamo Kyiv.

In defense, Manuel Lazzari returned to the starting lineup on Monday after being out for over six weeks and may make his first start in this competition here.

Lazio possible XI: Mandas; Lazzari, Gila, Romagnoli, Nuno Tavares; Vecino, Dele-Bashiru; Pedro, Dia, Zaccagni; Castellanos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Mandas, Furlanetto, Renzetti Defenders: Gigot, Pellegrini, Romagnoli, Patric, Hysaj, Gila, Marusic Midfielders: Vecino, Rovella, Dele-Bashiru, Guendouzi, Zaccagni, Castrovilli, Basic, Anderson, Lazzari, Akpa Akpro Forwards: Pedro, Castellanos, Nolin, Isaksen, Dia, Tchaouna

FC Porto team news

Porto defender Zaidu Sanusi has made strides in his ACL recovery, even featuring for the club's reserve side over the weekend. However, the medical team remains cautious and is hesitant to bring him back to first-team action just yet.

Ivan Marcano is still sidelined with a similar injury, and left-back Wendell is also expected to miss this match due to a muscle issue.

After coming off the bench to score twice in Porto's 4-0 victory over Estoril at the weekend, Galeno is likely to start out wide, having already been in the lineup for Porto’s previous two European fixtures.

Porto possible XI: Diogo Costa; Martim Fernandes, Perez, Tiago Djalo, Moura; Varela, Nico, Ivan Jaime; Pepe, Samu, Galeno

Position Players Goalkeepers: Costa, Ramos, D. Fernandes, Ribeiro, Portugal Defenders: Otavio, Wendell, Mario, M. Fernandes, Bras, Cunha, Pedro Midfielders: Grujic, Eustaquio, V. Sousa, Gonzalez, Varela, Baro, Mora Forwards: Omorodion, Pepe, Galeno, Jamie, Namaso, Navarro, Gul, G. Sousa, Borges

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 02/24/22 Lazio 2-2 FC Porto UEFA Europa League 02/18/22 FC Porto 2-1 Lazio UEFA Europa League

