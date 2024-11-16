How to watch today's Georgia vs Ukraine Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League B match between Georgia and Ukraine, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Georgia and Ukraine face off at the Adjarabet Arena on Saturday, with both teams vying for three crucial points to keep their hopes alive for a top-two finish in UEFA Nations League B Group 1.

With two rounds remaining in Group B of the Nations League, all four teams find themselves within three points of each other, leaving the race for promotion wide open while the threat of relegation looms for all.

Ukraine currently sit at the bottom, but they've revived their campaign after dropping their first two matches. A victory over Georgia last month, followed by a hard-fought draw against the Czech Republic, has kept their promotion hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Georgia's fortunes have taken a downturn. After opening with back-to-back wins, they've suffered two consecutive 1-0 defeats, including a narrow loss to Albania on home soil in their most recent outing. With everything still to play for, the stakes are higher than ever.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Georgia vs Ukraine online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between Georgia and Ukraine will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ViX and Tubi.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Georgia vs Ukraine kick-off time

Georgia vs Ukraine will be played at the Adjarabet Arena in Georgia, with kick-off scheduled at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT on Saturday, November 16, 2024 for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Georgia team news

The hosts will miss Empoli defender Saba Goglichidze, who was injured in a recent match against Lecce in Serie A; Aleksandre Kalandze from Dinamo Tbilisi has been drafted in as cover.

Georgia’s head coach Willy Sagnol, fresh off signing a contract extension that keeps him at the helm until 2028, has announced a familiar lineup for their upcoming Nations League matches, with standout names like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and soon-to-be Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili among the squad.

Georges Mikautadze, joint-top scorer at Euro 2024, will look to increase his tally of 14 goals from 33 international appearances, having already found the net twice in Group 1 play.

Ukraine team news

As for Ukraine, Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is unavailable due to a family commitment, a similar situation to last month when he missed out due to illness. Despite his absence, Serhiy Rebrov generally favors Anatoliy Trubin from Benfica in goal, though the absence of Viktor Tsygankov from Girona will be a greater setback.

With Tsygankov unavailable, Vitaliy Buyalskyi was called up but later withdrew due to a muscular injury. His Dynamo Kyiv teammates Andriy Yarmolenko and Oleksandr Pikhalyonok are also sidelined.

Upfront, Artem Dovbyk—last season's La Liga top scorer and Roma's superstar signing—will lead Ukraine's frontline, having already tallied seven goals this season across both club and international competitions.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

