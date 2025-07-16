How to watch today's Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

Bulls vs Bucks: Date and tip-off time

The Bulls and the Bucks will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Monday, July 14, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Monday, July 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo (Try for free!)

Streaming the game with a VPN

Chicago Bulls team news & key performers

Leading the charge for the Bulls was Matas Buzelis, who lit it up with 28 points and added five boards. Essengue bounced back from the poster moment with a solid 21-point effort of his own, while Lachlan Olbrich flirted with a double-double, putting up 12 points, nine rebounds, and four dimes. Javon Freeman-Liberty filled the stat sheet with 18 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and a pair of steals, and Yuki Kawamura made his presence felt off the bench with 15 points and 10 assists.

Milwaukee Bucks team news & key performers

Milwaukee (1-2) was paced by Chris Livingston, who poured in 21 points and swiped two steals. Pete Nance added 18 points to go with eight boards, two steals, and a pair of blocks. Bogoljub Marković chipped in 14 points off the bench.

Bulls vs Bucks Head-to-Head Record