How to watch today's Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Celtics vs Magic NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Orlando Magic are gearing up for a pivotal Game 5 showdown against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night at TD Garden, with the first-round playoff series hanging in the balance.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Celtics vs the Orlando Magic NBA game, plus plenty more.

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic: Date and tip-off time

The Celtics and the Magic will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts .

Date Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Timberwolves and the Celtics vs Magic live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Local TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, and FDSFL

NBCS-BOS, and FDSFL Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Boston Celtics team news & key performers

The Celtics were forced to navigate Game 4 without veteran guard Jrue Holiday, who sat out due to an undisclosed illness or injury. Holiday is officially listed as day-to-day heading into Tuesday’s contest, though the rest of Boston’s rotation remains intact, giving head coach Joe Mazzulla a near-full complement of players for the critical matchup.

Orlando Magic team news & key performers

Orlando, on the other hand, continues to grapple with a pair of key absences. Big man Moritz Wagner has been sidelined since March following ACL surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, guard Jalen Suggs also remains out indefinitely after sustaining a significant knee injury last month.

Carrying much of the offensive burden for the Magic is 22-year-old Paolo Banchero, who has been electric throughout the postseason. He currently ranks third among all scorers in the playoffs, averaging 32.0 points per game, trailing only Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (33.8) and New York’s Jalen Brunson (33.2).

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic Head-to-Head Record