Stream The Snow League live on Peacock
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch The Snow League Aspen 2025: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch The Snow League Aspen 2025, as well as date, start time and full season schedule.

Anticipation is running high among fans worldwide as they eagerly await the ground-breaking debut of The Snow League, the first professional league dedicated to snowboarding and freeskiing, from Buttermilk at Aspen Snowmass on March 7-8.

This thrilling new halfpipe competition, created by snowboarding icon and three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, aims to elevate the next generation of athletes while captivating a fresh audience of winter sports enthusiasts.

The fields feature 2022 Olympic gold medalist Ayumu Hirano of Japan, as well as two-time U.S. Olympian Maddie Mastro. Throughout the season, both male and female competitors will earn points based on their performances at each event. These scores will be combined at the season's end to determine the Snow League world champions.

Following the thrilling opener in Aspen, the Snow League will make its way to Secret Garden in the People's Republic of China, where 16 elite freeski halfpipe athletes will go head-to-head in December 2025.

After a brief hiatus for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, the action will return to Aspen for a third showdown in February 2026 before culminating in a season finale at the renowned LAAX halfpipe in Switzerland in March.

What is The Snow League?

After stepping away from competitive snowboarding, Shaun White launched The Snow League—the first-ever professional snowboarding league—offering elite riders a platform to compete for significant prize money.

The series will feature four marquee events spanning 2025 and 2026, with a total prize fund of $1.6 million. Athletes will earn points based on their performance at each event, with the ultimate goal of crowning The Snow League World Champion at the season’s conclusion. Additionally, results will contribute to the World Snowboard Points List, which plays a key role in determining selections for the 2026 Olympic teams.

The Snow League Aspen 2025: Event Details

Date

March 7-8

Start Time

8:30 am - 3:30 pm

Venue

Buttermilk Ski Area

Location

Aspen, CO

How to watch The Snow League Aspen 2025 Online

Viewers in the United States can catch all the live action from Aspen's inaugural event on Peacock.

The excitement kicks off on Friday at 11:30 am ET with coverage of the men's and women's qualifying heats. Then, on Saturday, the intensity ramps up as the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals unfold live, starting at 11:30 am ET.

Snow League Aspen 2025 full TV schedule:

Date

Event

Time (ET)

Broadcast

March 7

Women's Practice

8:40 am - 9:30 am

Peacock

Women's Heats, Opening Round

9:40 am - 11:10 am

Peacock

Men's Practice

11:20 am - 12:10 pm

Peacock

Men's Heats, Opening Round

12:10 pm - 1:40 pm

Peacock

Men's Last Chance Qualifier

2:40 pm - 3:10 pm

Peacock

March 8

Women's Quarterfinals

9:40 am - 10:20 am

Peacock

Men's Quarterfinals

10:30 am - 11:10 am

Peacock

Women's Semis & Finals

11:50 am - 12:50 pm

Peacock

Men's Semis & Finals

1:10 pm - 2:10 pm

Peacock

Men's & Women's Trophy Presentation

2:10 pm

Peacock

The Snow League Aspen 2025-26 Full Schedule

Following the Aspen kickoff, the league continues through the fall and winter with competitions in China (December 2025), Aspen (February 2026), and Switzerland (March 2026). Notably, ski halfpipe will make its debut in the series at the China event.

Date

Location

Event

March 7-8, 2025

Aspen, USA

Snowboard Halfpipe

December 4-6, 2025

Secret Garden, China

Freeski Halfpipe

February 26-28, 2026

Aspen, USA

Freeski & Snowboard Halfpipe

March 19-21, 2026

Laax, Switzerland

Freeski & Snowboard Halfpipe

