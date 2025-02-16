How to Watch The Pete Weber Missouri Classic: Live Stream PBA Bowling, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream the Pete Weber Missouri Classic PBA Bowling event.

The PBA Pete Weber Missouri Classic reaches its exciting conclusion this Sunday as the top professional bowlers compete for the title at Enterprise Park Lanes in Springfield, Missouri.

Event Details

Date Sunday, February 16, 2025 Time 1:00 pm ET/12:00 pm CT Venue Enterprise Park Lanes Location Springfield, MO TV Channel FS1 Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Tournament Overview

The week-long tournament began on February 11th with the Pre-Tournament Qualifier (PTQ) and will culminate with Sunday's championship finals. Named after bowling legend Pete Weber, this prestigious event is part of the PBA Tour's expanded coverage on FOX Sports for 2025, which features over 60 hours of televised bowling across the season.

How to Watch

Viewers can catch all the championship action live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). The tournament is part of FOX Sports' commitment to professional bowling, which saw more than 27 million viewers tune in during the previous season.

Venue Information

Enterprise Park Lanes has been hosting competitors and fans throughout the tournament week. The venue has provided an intimate setting for both the qualifying rounds and championship matches, showcasing the sport's top talent in one of bowling's premier events.

The 2025 PBA Tour season has already featured exciting stops including the U.S. Open and the Owen's Illinois Classic, with the Pete Weber Missouri Classic marking another key tournament in the early-season schedule.

