How to Watch The Eisenhower Cup: Live Stream Tennis, TV Channel

The Eisenhower Cup, a beloved tradition at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, is set to return on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. This event serves as a prelude to the main draw of the BNP Paribas Open and promises an evening of fast-paced, high-energy tennis. The competition will take place in Stadium 2, with gates opening at 5:30 pm and the action commencing at 7:00 pm.
Event Information
Date
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Time
10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Where
Indian Wells Tennis Garden
TV Channel
Tennis Channel
Live Stream
Format and Players
The 2025 Eisenhower Cup will feature a unique Tie Break Tens format, where eight mixed doubles teams compete in a single-elimination draw. Each match is a first-to-ten-point tiebreaker, ensuring a dynamic and unpredictable night of tennis. The lineup includes some of the world's top players, such as Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys and Tommy Paul, and Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz.
Event Highlights
- Early Access: Ticket holders for the Eisenhower Cup will also gain early access to the grounds and admission to the BNP Paribas Open qualifying matches throughout the day.
- Atmosphere: The intimate setting of Stadium 2 under the lights promises an electric atmosphere, making it a must-attend event for tennis enthusiasts.
- Prize Money: The event is a winner-take-all competition with a prize of $200,000, adding an extra layer of excitement to the proceedings.
