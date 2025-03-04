How to Watch The Eisenhower Cup: Live Stream Tennis, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream the Eisenhower Tennis Cup.

The Eisenhower Cup, a beloved tradition at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, is set to return on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. This event serves as a prelude to the main draw of the BNP Paribas Open and promises an evening of fast-paced, high-energy tennis. The competition will take place in Stadium 2, with gates opening at 5:30 pm and the action commencing at 7:00 pm.

Event Information

Date Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Time 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT Where Indian Wells Tennis Garden TV Channel Tennis Channel Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Format and Players

The 2025 Eisenhower Cup will feature a unique Tie Break Tens format, where eight mixed doubles teams compete in a single-elimination draw. Each match is a first-to-ten-point tiebreaker, ensuring a dynamic and unpredictable night of tennis. The lineup includes some of the world's top players, such as Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys and Tommy Paul, and Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz.

Event Highlights

Early Access: Ticket holders for the Eisenhower Cup will also gain early access to the grounds and admission to the BNP Paribas Open qualifying matches throughout the day.

Atmosphere: The intimate setting of Stadium 2 under the lights promises an electric atmosphere, making it a must-attend event for tennis enthusiasts.

Prize Money: The event is a winner-take-all competition with a prize of $200,000, adding an extra layer of excitement to the proceedings.

