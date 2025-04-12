How to Watch The American Rodeo Championship: Live Stream, Start Time, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream The American Rodeo Championship.

The stage is set for one of the most thrilling weekends in Western sports as The American Rodeo Championship returns to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on April 11–12, 2025. This event, now in its 12th year, promises two days of edge-of-your-seat rodeo action, life-changing prizes, and electrifying musical performances.

Round Information

When Saturday, April 12, 2025 Time 5:00 PM ET Where Globe Life Field TV Channel FOX Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

The American Rodeo brings together the best of professional rodeo and rising stars from across the country. Competitors will face off in eight classic rodeo disciplines, including bull riding, barrel racing, and saddle bronc riding. The stakes couldn’t be higher—event winners will take home $100,000 each, while Contenders (non-invitees who qualify through regional tournaments) have a shot at a $1 million bonus if they win their event. This unique format allows everyday cowboys and cowgirls to compete against seasoned champions for monumental prizes.

The weekend isn’t just about rodeo; it’s also a celebration of music and culture. On Friday night, Bailey Zimmerman will take the stage following the Contender Finals. Saturday’s lineup features country star Riley Green and rising talent Ella Langley, promising unforgettable performances included with rodeo admission

The American Rodeo is more than a competition—it’s an opportunity for underdogs to shine on one of the biggest stages in Western sports. With over $4 million in total payouts last year and a growing global audience, this event continues to elevate rodeo culture while offering fans an unparalleled experience both in-person and on-screen.

