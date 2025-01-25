How to Watch The American Contender East Regional Finals: Live Stream The American Rodeo, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch The American Contender East Regional Finals, livestream, TV channel and more

The American Contender Tournament East Regional Finals showcases the nation's top rodeo talent as they compete for a chance to advance to The American Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Event Details

Date Saturday, January 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Alltech Arena Location Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington, KY TV Channels FS1 Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!) Competition Days January 23-25, 2025

Competition Format

Disciplines Featured:

Bareback Riding

Saddle Bronc Riding

Bull Riding

Steer Wrestling

Team Roping

Tie-Down Roping

Barrel Racing

Breakaway Roping

Advancement Structure

The top five athletes from each discipline will advance to the Contender Tournament Finals. For roughstock events (bareback, saddle bronc, bull riding), qualified rides are required for advancement. In timed events, the fastest qualified times move forward.

Key Rules:

Athletes must begin their run within 45 seconds of receiving the "all clear"

Running out of order results in disqualification

Broken barriers add ten seconds to total time

One helper allowed on foot for barrel racing

Breakaway roping limited to female contestants

What's at Stake

Winners from the Regional Finals advance toward The American Rodeo Championship Weekend (April 11-12, 2025) at Globe Life Field, where they'll compete for their share of a multi-million dollar prize purse. The event represents one of the richest single-day payouts in western sports, offering contenders the opportunity to compete against the sport's elite professionals.

How to Watch

On Saturday, January 25, the event can be found live on FS1. There will be a pre and post show.

Live stream The American Contender Regional East Finals Rodeo on Fubo

