How to Watch The 2025 Daytona 500: Live Stream NASCAR, TV Channel

The 67th running of "The Great American Race" - the 2025 Daytona 500 - takes place this Sunday at the iconic Daytona International Speedway, marking NASCAR's season-opening event.
Race Details
Date
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Time
2:30 pm ET/11:30 pm PT
Venue
Daytona International Speedway
Location
Daytona Beach, Florida
TV Channel
FOX
Live Stream
How to Watch
FOX Sports celebrates its 25th consecutive season of NASCAR coverage with the broadcast of the main event on FOX. Radio coverage will be available through the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Race Format
The race consists of 200 laps around the 2.5-mile tri-oval track, covering a total distance of 500 miles. This year's field could feature 41 cars, with 36 guaranteed spots and additional positions filled through qualifying.
Pre-Race Entertainment
GRAMMY Award-winning artist Pitbull, who is part of the Trackhouse Racing ownership group, will perform the pre-race show.
Notable Participants
Several storylines dominate this year's race:
- Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Hélio Castroneves joins the field with Trackhouse Racing
- Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson seeks another Daytona victory
- 2017 champion Martin Truex Jr. competes for one of the open spots
The Daytona 500 kicks off an exciting new NASCAR season, continuing its tradition as one of motorsport's most prestigious events at the "World Center of Racing".
