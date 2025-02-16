How to Watch The 2025 Daytona 500: Live Stream NASCAR, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream the 2025 NASCAR Daytona 500 race.

The 67th running of "The Great American Race" - the 2025 Daytona 500 - takes place this Sunday at the iconic Daytona International Speedway, marking NASCAR's season-opening event.

Race Details

Date Sunday, February 16, 2025 Time 2:30 pm ET/11:30 pm PT Venue Daytona International Speedway Location Daytona Beach, Florida TV Channel FOX Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

How to Watch

FOX Sports celebrates its 25th consecutive season of NASCAR coverage with the broadcast of the main event on FOX. Radio coverage will be available through the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Race Format

The race consists of 200 laps around the 2.5-mile tri-oval track, covering a total distance of 500 miles. This year's field could feature 41 cars, with 36 guaranteed spots and additional positions filled through qualifying.

Pre-Race Entertainment

GRAMMY Award-winning artist Pitbull, who is part of the Trackhouse Racing ownership group, will perform the pre-race show.

Notable Participants

Several storylines dominate this year's race:

Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Hélio Castroneves joins the field with Trackhouse Racing

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson seeks another Daytona victory

2017 champion Martin Truex Jr. competes for one of the open spots

The Daytona 500 kicks off an exciting new NASCAR season, continuing its tradition as one of motorsport's most prestigious events at the "World Center of Racing".

