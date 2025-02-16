This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to Watch The 2025 Daytona 500: Live Stream NASCAR, TV Channel

TV Guide & Streaming

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream the 2025 NASCAR Daytona 500 race.

The 67th running of "The Great American Race" - the 2025 Daytona 500 - takes place this Sunday at the iconic Daytona International Speedway, marking NASCAR's season-opening event.

Race Details

Date

Sunday, February 16, 2025

Time

2:30 pm ET/11:30 pm PT

Venue

Daytona International Speedway

Location

Daytona Beach, Florida

TV Channel

FOX

Live Stream

How to Watch

FOX Sports celebrates its 25th consecutive season of NASCAR coverage with the broadcast of the main event on FOX. Radio coverage will be available through the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Race Format

The race consists of 200 laps around the 2.5-mile tri-oval track, covering a total distance of 500 miles. This year's field could feature 41 cars, with 36 guaranteed spots and additional positions filled through qualifying.

Pre-Race Entertainment

GRAMMY Award-winning artist Pitbull, who is part of the Trackhouse Racing ownership group, will perform the pre-race show.

Notable Participants

Several storylines dominate this year's race:

  • Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Hélio Castroneves joins the field with Trackhouse Racing
  • Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson seeks another Daytona victory
  • 2017 champion Martin Truex Jr. competes for one of the open spots

The Daytona 500 kicks off an exciting new NASCAR season, continuing its tradition as one of motorsport's most prestigious events at the "World Center of Racing".

