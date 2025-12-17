How to watch Texas vs Northwestern State NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The unbeaten Texas Longhorns (12–0) are back in action on December 17, 2025, welcoming the Northwestern State Lady Demons (5–4) to the Moody Center as they look to keep their perfect season rolling.

Texas continues to separate itself from the pack. The Longhorns added another statement win to their résumé on Sunday, dismantling No. 13 Baylor 89–54 to give them five victories over ranked opponents this season. No other team in the country can match that total, and Texas also stands alone with two wins against AP Top-10 programs, underlining just how dominant this run has been.

Northwestern State arrives with some momentum of its own. The Lady Demons picked up a significant road victory over McNeese earlier in the week, moving to 2–0 in Southland Conference play for the first time in ten years. While the challenge in Austin is steep, NSU comes in confident after proving it can win away from home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas vs Northwestern State NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Texas vs Northwestern State: Date and tip-off time

The Texas Longhorns will face off against the Northwestern State Lady Demons in an exciting NCAAW game on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Date Wednesday, December 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT Venue Moody Center Location Austin, Texas

How to watch Texas vs Northwestern State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Longhorns and the Lady Demons live on SEC Network nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Texas vs Northwestern State team news & key performers

Texas Longhorns team news

Madison Booker etched her name into the Texas record books by becoming just the fifth player in program history to post a triple-double, stuffing the stat sheet with 28 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds in the road win over UTRGV. Running the show alongside her, point guard Rori Harmon continues to be the model of efficiency. The Longhorns’ all-time assists leader has piled up 34 assists against only two turnovers over her last three outings, and on the season she owns a sparkling 92-to-18 assist-to-turnover ratio, the best mark in the nation.

Texas also added to its growing résumé last week with a 79–64 victory over then-No. 11/10 North Carolina, securing its third top-10 win and fourth triumph over a ranked opponent. Sophomore Jordan Lee stole the spotlight in that one, erupting for a career-high 22 points on an ultra-efficient 10-for-16 shooting night.

Northwestern State Lady Demons team news

On the Northwestern State side, Nya Valentine delivered one of her finest performances in a Demon uniform during the road win at McNeese. She poured in a career-best 19 points and caught fire from deep, knocking down five triples after hitting just 11 total threes over her first eight games combined. Her biggest bucket came in the clutch, a right-corner three with 19 seconds left off a feed from Tiara Abron that stretched the lead to five and effectively sealed the outcome. Valentine also filled the box score with five rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Vernell Atamah was just as impressive, turning in another standout effort with a game-high 20 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and a team-leading three steals. It marked her seventh 20-point performance of the season, and even in one of the rare games she didn’t reach that mark, the sophomore still finished with 19, underscoring just how consistently productive she’s been.