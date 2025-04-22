How to watch today's Tennessee Volunteers vs Clemson Tigers College Softball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the College Softball game between the Tennessee Volunteers versus the Clemson Tigers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Fourth-ranked Tennessee gears up for its final midweek and nonconference clash of the regular season Tuesday night, as No. 20 Clemson rolls into Sherri Parker Lee Stadium for a highly anticipated showdown in Knoxville.

Tuesday’s meeting wraps up a home-and-home set between these two powerhouse programs, Tennessee visited Clemson in 2024, and marks the Tigers’ first-ever appearance in Knoxville. Tennessee has been a juggernaut in Southeastern Conference play, winning 21 of its last 23 SEC series while racking up a dominant 53-16 record in that span. Nine of those series have ended in clean sweeps.

Clemson arrives boasting an impressive 37-12 record, ready to square off with the Lady Vols for the fourth time in program history. Every meeting between the programs has been decided by a single run, with two contests going to extras, underscoring just how evenly matched they’ve been. The Lady Vols enter Tuesday fresh off a sweep of Auburn over Easter weekend, extending their conference win streak.

How to watch Tennessee Volunteers vs Clemson Tigers game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: ESPNU

Streaming service: Fubo

Tennessee Volunteers vs Clemson Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time

Tennessee Volunteers will take on Clemson Tigers in an electrifying College Softball game on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Date Tuesday, April 22, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Sherri Parker Lee Stadium Location Knoxville, Tennessee

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Clemson Tigers team news, injury reports & key players

Tennessee Volunteers team news

Sophomore right-hander Sage Mardjetko was dominant in the circle, earning a pair of victories while surrendering only five earned runs on eight hits. She fanned 13 and issued just one walk over the weekend.

At the plate, Taylor Pannell was nearly unstoppable. The junior slugger went 5-for-8 in the series, slashing .625 while tallying four runs, a triple, a home run, two RBIs, and a stolen base to lead Tennessee’s offensive outburst.

Clemson Tigers team news

Clemson counters with veteran leadership in senior infielder Maddie Moore, the Tigers’ lone returning All-American after earning third-team honors at second base last season. A versatile presence in the infield throughout her career, Moore leads all active Tigers with 215 career starts and 217 appearances. Defensively, she’s racked up 284 putouts and 380 assists, good for second all-time at Clemson behind only Alia Logoleo’s 417.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Clemson Tigers Head-to-Head

Historically, The Lady Vols hold a 2–1 edge in the all-time series against Clemson, winning each of the last two matchups. Their most recent tilt ended in a 2-1 extra-inning nail-biter in South Carolina last March.