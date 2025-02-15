How to Watch Team USA vs. Team Canada: Live Stream 4 Nations Face-Off, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream Team USA versus Team Canada 4 Nations Face-Off clash.

A historic hockey rivalry takes center stage as Team USA faces Team Canada in a highly anticipated 4 Nations Face-Off matchup this Saturday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

Event Details

Date Saturday, February 15, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Bell Centre Location Montreal TV Channel ABC Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Team Rosters

Team USA features NHL stars Auston Matthews, Jack Hughes, and Matthew Tkachuk leading the offensive attack, with Connor Hellebuyck expected to start in goal. They'll face a powerhouse Canadian squad led by Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby.

Tournament Context

This matchup carries significant implications in the round-robin format, where teams earn 3 points for regulation wins, 2 points for overtime/shootout wins, and 1 point for overtime/shootout losses. Both teams are vying for spots in the championship game, scheduled for February 20 at TD Garden in Boston.

Broadcast Coverage

ABC's coverage will feature expert analysis from an all-star broadcast team, with special pre-game coverage on "The Point" featuring Steve Levy, Mark Messier, and P.K. Subban. This marks the first best-on-best tournament featuring NHL players since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

What's at Stake

This showdown represents more than just a regular tournament game – it's a renewal of one of hockey's greatest international rivalries. The winner will take a crucial step toward qualifying for the championship game while earning bragging rights in this inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off event.

