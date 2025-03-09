How to watch today's High Point vs Longwood NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch High Point versus Longwood NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

High Point Panthers (20-11, 15-3 Big South) takes on Longwood Lancers (22-10, 13-5 Big South) in the Big South Championship on Sunday.

The High Point University women's basketball team secured a 64-49 victory over the Winthrop Eagles, earning a spot in the Hercules Tires Big South Basketball Championship game. This marks HPU's first appearance in the title matchup since the 2022-23 season and the third time under head coach Chelsea Banbury.

The Panthers have been dominant in conference play, boasting a 15-3 record against Big South opponents, though they have faced challenges outside the league with a 5-8 mark in non-conference matchups. Offensively, High Point ranks second in the Big South, averaging 67.5 points per game while shooting an efficient 43.7% from the floor.

Meanwhile, the Longwood Lancers have also put together an impressive conference run, going 13-5 in Big South action. They are one of the league's top-scoring teams, posting 69.4 points per contest and outscoring opponents by an average of 10.4 points per game.

The Longwood women's basketball team punched their ticket to the Big South Championship game with a hard-fought 73-65 victory over Radford, in a matchup that featured plenty of momentum swings and spirited competition. The Lancers leaned on key performances from Amor Harris, who poured in 15 points, and Kiki McIntyre, who contributed 13 points and six rebounds, helping Longwood seize control in the decisive fourth quarter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the High Point vs. Longwood NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

High Point vs Longwood: Date and tip-off time

The Panthers and the Lancers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Date Sunday, March 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Freedom Hall Civic Center Location Johnson City, Tennessee

How to watch High Point vs Longwood on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Panthers and the Lancers on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

High Point team news & key performers

High Point has relied on a balanced attack led by several key contributors. Nevaeh Zavala leads the team with 10.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, while Aaliyah Collins contributes 10.0 points, 2.9 assists, and a team-high 2.5 steals per contest. Nakyah Terrell and Lauren Scott each average just under 10 points per game, with Terrell also dishing out a team-best 3.4 assists. Jaleesa Lawrence has been a steady presence inside, adding 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per outing. With a deep and well-rounded lineup, the Panthers will look to continue their strong play in the championship showdown.

Longwood news & key performers

McIntyre has been a two-way force for the Lancers this season, averaging 9.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and an impressive 4.0 steals per game. Otaifo Esenabhalu has provided a strong presence inside, pulling down 8.5 rebounds per contest while adding 8.0 points.

Mariah Wilson has been a consistent scoring threat, putting up 10.3 points per game along with 2.3 steals, while Malea Brown has been another key contributor, averaging 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 steals. Harris leads the team in scoring at 10.8 points per game, showing her ability to step up in crucial moments. With a balanced attack and defensive intensity, the Lancers will look to carry this momentum into the championship battle.