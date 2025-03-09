How to watch today's TCU vs Baylor NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch TCU versus Baylor Lady Bears NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Big 12 Women's Basketball Tournament will reach its climax on Sunday in Kansas City, where the TCU Horned Frogs and the Baylor Bears will battle for the conference championship. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. CT at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Both teams have already done enough to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but the winner of this matchup will claim the Big 12's automatic bid.

Top-seeded TCU punched its ticket to the championship game with a hard-fought 71-65 victory over fourth-seeded West Virginia in Saturday’s semifinal. Standing in their way is No. 17 Baylor, the tournament’s second seed, which needed overtime to take down No. 21 Oklahoma State in the other semifinal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the TCU vs. Baylor NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

TCU vs Baylor: Date and tip-off time

The Horned Frogs and the Baylor Lady Bears will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Date Sunday, March 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Center Location Kansas City, Mo

How to watch TCU vs Baylor on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Horned Frogs and the Lady Bears on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

TCU Horned Frogs team news & key performers

TCU's path to victory has been powered by its backcourt, with Hailey Van Lith, Sedona Prince, and Madison Conner combining for 53 points in the semifinal win. Van Lith came close to a double-double with 19 points, six rebounds, and eight assists, while Conner drained five 3-pointers, making her a constant perimeter threat. Meanwhile, Prince dominated inside with 18 points and 16 rebounds. The Horned Frogs will also rely on Donovyn Hunter and Agnes Emma-Nnopu, who have played key supporting roles throughout the tournament.

Baylor Lady Bears news & key performers

Baylor's backcourt is very dangerous, even without the injured Darianna Littlepage-Buggs. The Bears have a deep rotation of playmakers, including Bella Fontleroy, Yaya Felder, Jada Walker, and Sarah Andrews. Walker and Andrews played pivotal roles against Oklahoma State, combining for 21 points, while Andrews also dished out 11 assists. One of them will likely be tasked with slowing down Van Lith in what should be an exciting individual matchup. Baylor, which outscored Oklahoma State 18-8 in overtime, is chasing its 12th Big 12 tournament title—more than any other program in conference history. In their semifinal triumph, Aaronette Vonleh led the way with a career-best 37 points.