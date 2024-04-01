How to watch today’s Tampa Bay Lightning vs Detroit Red Wings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NHL match between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

The clash between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings is set to take place on the 1st of April 2024, at 7:00 pm ET in an NHL match.

The Lightning are in fourth place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 40-25-7, and the Red Wings are in fifth place, having a record of 36-30-7. Recent head-to-head games between these two teams have shown how evenly matched their skills are. Throughout the season, the Red Wings have been very good at scoring goals, averaging 3.3 GPG. On the other hand, the Lightning, has a slightly higher average, 3.5 GPG. The Red Wings have allowed 28.5 shots per game( SPG), while the Lightning have allowed 28.8 SPG. Both teams have been solid on defense.

The Red Wings have won their last two games against the Lightning- 2-1 on January 21, 2024, and 6-4 on October 14, 2023. The Red Wings want to keep up their good play and close the gap between them, while the Lightning want to get back to winning ways after losing earlier and solidify their place in the standings. Fans can expect another exciting game on the ice because both teams are hungry to win.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Detroit Red Wings: Date & Puck Drop Time

The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Detroit Red Wings in a highly anticipated NHL match on Monday, 1st April 2024. The match will occur at 7:00 pm ET at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL, United States.

Date 1 April 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET Arena Amalie Arena Location Tampa, FL, United States

How to watch the NHL match Tampa Bay Lightning vs Detroit Red Wings online - TV Channels & Live Streams

The match between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings can be seen on BSDETX, BSSUN, or ESPN+. To watch the activity live, just tune in to any of these networks. People who want to watch the game on a variety of devices can use the online streaming choices of ESPN+.

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Detroit Red Wings Team News

Tampa Bay Lightning Team News

The Tampa Bay Lightning are facing issues as they prepare for their upcoming game since several key players are injured. Victor Hedman has a lower-body injury and is presently listed as "day-to-day". This makes up the team's defensive lineup even less certain. H. Fleury and M. Sergachev are both mentioned as day-to-day because of injuries to their lower bodies, which makes the team's defensive depth even worse. Even with these losses, the Lightning can still count on their best players to lead the way. Nikita Kucherov is their scoring star and Andrei Vasilevskiy is their backup goalie. The Lightning will try to keep their competitive edge and keep working toward success on the ice even though they are worried about injuries.

Detroit Red Wings Team News

The Detroit Red Wings are dealing with several injuries as they get ready for their next game. Due to a lower-body injury, defenseman J. Walman is listed as day-to-day, which could affect the team's defensive rotations. A. Czarnik, a forward, is also classified as day-to-day owing to sickness, which puts more strain on the team's forward depth. Even with these losses, the Red Wings can still count on their best players to lead the way. Lucas Raymond has been one of the best players, showing off his attack skills and helping the team score. Along with him, Dylan Larkin is still a big part of them, leading by example and being reliable on both ends of the ice. The Red Wings will need their best players to step up and lead the team to victory in their next games while they deal with these medical issues.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is a record of the last five meetings between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings in NHL matches: