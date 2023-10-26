How to watch today's Buccaneers vs Bills game: Livestream, TV coverage, kick-off time & radio

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Buccaneers against the Bills, as well as kick-off time and team news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to avoid a three-game losing streak when they play their next game of the 2023 NFL season against Buffalo Bills in a Thursday Night Football encounter during Week 8 at Highmark Stadium. With a 3-3 record to their name, the Florida outfit will be desperate to claw back some momentum.

Buccaneers vs Bills | Thurs Oct 26 | 20:15 ET Watch on Prime Video

Todd Bowles’s side are out to ensure they do not slip to a trio of defeats on the bounce after losses against the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons, but they might find success harder to come by against a side who proved they were no pushover during an enthralling 2022 campaign.

Sean McDermott will hope to extend a 4-3 record after two losses in the last three games for the Bills, with his side coming up frustratingly short against both Jacksonville Jaguars in London and then New England Patriots last time around. A win against the New York Giants in between has helped balance the books, but there is still work to be done.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Buccaneers vs Bills: Date & kickoff time

Date October 26, 2023 Kick-off time 8:15 pm ET Venue Highmark Stadium

How to watch Buccaneers vs Bills on TV, stream live online & listen on radio

The Buccaneers vs Bills game will be broadcast live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video is the home of Thursday Night Football, streaming 15 regular season games during the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 7:00 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 8:15 pm ET.

You can watch the game for free with an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial. Only $14.99/month (plus tax) after trial. Cancel anytime.

Network: Prime Video

Prime Video Time: Coverage starts at 7 pm ET, with kickoff at 8:15 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (reporter)

Listen Live

TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)

SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 FM La Invasora

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play-by-play), Martin Gramatica (analyst)

Buccaneers & Bills rosters & injury reports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

It has been a struggle in attack for the Buccaneers at points this campaign, and it seems easy to suggest plenty rests on Baker Mayfield’s shoulders. The former Heisman Trophy winner is arguably yet to realize his potential in the NFL, but he’ll need to put a shift in to guide his side to success this week.

Players Offense Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask; Sean Tucker, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Rachaad White; Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rakim Jarrett, Trey Palmer, Deven Thompkins; Payne Durham, Ko Kieft, Cade Otton, David Wells; Matt Feiler, Luke Goedeke, Robert Hainsey, Nick Leverett, Cody Mauch, Justin Skule, Aaron Stinnie, Brandon Walton, Tristan Wirfs. Defense Greg Gaines, William Gholston, Mike Greene, Logan Hall, Pat O'Connor, Calijah Kancey, Vita Vea; Shaquil Barrett, K. J. Britt, Lavonte David, SirVocea Dennis, YaYa Diaby, Cam Gill, Anthony Nelson, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Markees Watts, Devin White; Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean, Dee Delaney, Josh Hayes, Christian Izien, Kaevon Merriweather, Zyon McCollum, Ryan Neal, Derrek Pitts, Antoine Winfield Jr. Special Teams Jake Camarda, Chase McLaughlin, Zach Triner.

Buffalo Bills team news

Josh Allen will hope he can lead his side around the park, but the absences of Tre'Davious White, Matt Milano, and Da'Quan Jones have stung the Bills in recent weeks. The trio have been on the injured reserve list, leaving Buffalo a little light, but they will hope to make an impression without them nevertheless.

Players Offense Josh Allen, Kyle Allen; James Cook, Reggie Gilliam, Ty Johnson, Latavius Murray; Gabe Davis, Stefon Diggs, Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, Trent Sherfield; Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, Quintin Morris; Alec Anderson, Ryan Bates, Spencer Brown, Dion Dawkins, David Edwards, Germain Ifedi, Connor McGovern, Mitch Morse, O'Cyrus Torrence, Ryan Van Demark. Defense A. J. Epenesa, Leonard Floyd. Poona Ford, Kingsley Jonathan, Shaq Lawson, Von Miller, Ed Oliver, Jordan Phillips, Gregory Rousseau, Tim Settle; Terrel Bernard, Tyrel Dodson, A. J. Klein, Tyler Matakevich, Baylon Spector, Dorian Williams; Christian Benford, Kaiir Elam, Damar Hamlin, Micah Hyde, Dane Jackson, Taron Johnson, Cam Lewis, Siran Neal, Jordan Poyer, Taylor Rapp. Special Teams Tyler Bass, Reid Ferguson, Sam Martin.

Buccaneers vs Bills Head-to-head record

Date Match score 12/12/2021 Bills 27-33 Buccaneers 10/22/2017 Buccaneers 27-30 Bills 12/8/2013 Bills 6-27 Buccaneers 9/20/2009 Buccaneers 20-33 Bills 9/18/2005 Bills 3-19 Buccaneers

